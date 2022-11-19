‘Braveboys’ do cry

“It’s OK not to be okay.”

That’s the message in song from trapso star Braveboy (Marcus Braveboy) to men across T&T this International Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

Yesterday, the globe celebrated International Men’s Day.

But, mental health is a major component of men’s wellness that is often overlooked, Braveboy says.

The Diego Martin-born hip hop act has released “Big Man Don’t Cry” in an attempt to “normalise tears” as a part of the heartbreak felt after a romantic break-up. He sings:

I open up my eyes and to my surprise/Caught up in the lies, I was hypnotised/Putting on a smile that was my disguise/Baby you woke up, that was my demise/Cause I’m sitting here reminiscing ‘bout the times/Girl I (effed) up and I never saw the signs/I miss you every day, who say big man don’t cry/It’s probably for the best and baby God knows why