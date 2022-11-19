‘Braveboys’ do cry

Marcus Braveboy

“It’s OK not to be okay.”

That’s the message in song from trapso star Braveboy (Marcus Braveboy) to men across T&T this International Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month.

Yesterday, the globe celebrated International Men’s Day.

But, mental health is a major component of men’s wellness that is often overlooked, Braveboy says.

The Diego Martin-born hip hop act has released “Big Man Don’t Cry” in an attempt to “normalise tears” as a part of the heartbreak felt after a romantic break-up. He sings:

I open up my eyes and to my surprise/Caught up in the lies, I was hypnotised/Putting on a smile that was my disguise/Baby you woke up, that was my demise/Cause I’m sitting here reminiscing ‘bout the times/Girl I (effed) up and I never saw the signs/I miss you every day, who say big man don’t cry/It’s probably for the best and baby God knows why

Braveboy hopes the Golden Era Production can restart the national conversation about men’s mental health in the wake of rising incidents of domestic violence and murder/suicides.

The Michael Mooleedhar-directed video for the project, which is being edited by Peter St Clair and features model Soowan Bramble, is expected to be uploaded to YouTube later this month.

“In Trinidad and Tobago, where we have such a light-hearted culture, we tend to make light of everything, including mental health. Meanwhile, more young people are committing suicide, domestic violence seems to be on the rise and crime continues to significantly increase,” Braveboy told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on a gloomy Thursday afternoon.

Anyone having difficulties coping with life challenges should know it’s okay and normal to seek professional help, he added.

“Mental health is a very serious matter, and we need to normalise seeking help and encouraging men to express their emotions, to get therapy or just be able to talk to someone,” Braveboy said.

Overcoming personal turmoil

That sound advice comes from his own life experience, Braveboy revealed. The “Iz ah Trini” singer says he had only just begun to emerge from the personal darkness caused by the lockdown months into the Covid-19 pandemic when he lost his father.

“I think in one way or another we were all affected (by the pandemic) and I think we need to normalise that it’s okay to not be okay. It’s important to check in with each other, especially as men. A lot of men are going through stress and tough situations, but are afraid to talk to anyone about it, because they don’t want to be judged,” he said.

Braveboy says its time for T&T as a society to teach its young men its okay to let their tears flow.

“As boys, we are taught that showing emotions is a sign of weakness. If a man cries, we laugh at him or ridicule him, either in front of his face or behind his back.

“My dad passed away recently and to be honest coming down to the end of his journey, I was in a very emotional and vulnerable place. It was a very difficult time for me.

“At my dad’s funeral at the end of the eulogy, I began to break down and then my macho internal voice spoke to me and told me ‘you are in front of people, control yourself’. I had to remind myself how much I loved my dad, and it was okay to feel sad and express myself,” Braveboy recalled.

Starting the

healing process

Braveboy says beyond bringing on the waterworks, he hopes his song can start the healing for hurting hearts and minds.

“Music, I see as a form of expression, on the giving or receiving end. Music is such a powerful tool and has the ability to comfort and heal so many people. This song wasn’t written specifically for Men’s Mental Health Month, but everything about the creation and release of this song feels like it was planned out by the universe to be this way. Writing and recording this song was like therapy for me and my mental health,” he noted.

Music therapy is increasingly being acknowledged across the globe a potent tool for effecting positive change on patient’s lives across the planet. Braveboy says everyone should find something that gives them that feeling of “comfort and closure” that he gets when he makes music.

“My hope is that the comfort and closure that creating this song has blessed me with is able to be transferred to listeners. For those who have ever gone through a break-up or lost or miss someone they truly loved, my hope is that the lyrics of this song is relatable to you. I consider this song to be a gift from the universe for me to share with others,” he said.

Braveboy, who is currently recording his new EP, Riddim & Blues, which is set for release next year, says he is looking forward to participating in Carnival 2023—coined “The Mother of All Carnivals” by the National Carnival Commission (NCC).

“I absolutely love Carnival and yes, you can definitely see me on the road and in the fetes just having a good time. I love soca music, but the right opportunity hasn’t presented itself yet for me to find the right creative fit to be on the stage performing. But the season is still fresh, so you never know,” he concluded coyly.

