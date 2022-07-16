Breaking the mould for Carnival 2023

What’s the formula of an unforgettable band launch?
It’s a question the TRIBE Family of Bands is hoping to answer with The Launch, its presentation of costumes for Carnival 2023 on July 23 at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain.
CEO Dean Ackin reflected: “In the past, we presented each band, one by one.
“Models came out, danced on the stage, one after the other, and at the end, we would have them line up for a full shot of the band. It could take up to two hours for us to go through all the bands. This year we are challenging ourselves to reinvent the band launch concept.”
This year the costumes from all six bands under the TRIBE banner - TRIBE, Bliss, The Lost Tribe, Harts, Rogue the Band and Pure - will take to the stage in a choreographed production.
Creative director Valmiki Maharaj, elaborated, “We saw the reaction to Lavway, our feature film. We sensed since then that if and when we came out for 2023, it had to be something we had never done before. We challenged ourselves creatively in the approach and I’m really looking forward to the reaction to the final product.”
Bridgette Wilson, principal at The Caribbean School of Dance, and founder at bwilsonchoreo, who typically collaborates with The Lost Tribe will choreograph the entire night’s show. Patrons will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with the costumes. There will be other exciting additions to the band launch experience. “There will be six selfie stations, each designed to match the theme of one of the six bands,” Maharaj said.
The Launch is part of SUNSETWKN, TRIBE’s new event concept designed to offer a myriad of experiences across one weekend. Ackin said, “Our intention was to feature the full range of Carnival experiences in one weekend.”
TRIBE will also be hosting Ariapita Street Theatre on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, fitness lovers can look forward to sunSWEAT, a fitness fete event that will inject exercise into a party-like experience. sunSWEAT, which is being held at the Training Grounds in the Hasely Crwaford Stadium from 7 a.m., is also free to attend, although patrons are encouraged to register via www.islandetickets.com.