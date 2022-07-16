Breaking the mould for Carnival 2023

Dean Ackin

CEO of TRIBE: Dean Ackin

What’s the formula of an unforgettable band launch?

It’s a question the TRIBE Family of Bands is hoping to answer with The Launch, its presentation of costumes for Carnival 2023 on July 23 at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain.

CEO Dean Ackin reflected: “In the past, we presented each band, one by one.

“Models came out, danced on the stage, one after the other, and at the end, we would have them line up for a full shot of the band. It could take up to two hours for us to go through all the bands. This year we are challenging ourselves to reinvent the band launch concept.”

This year the costumes from all six bands under the TRIBE banner - TRIBE, Bliss, The Lost Tribe, Harts, Rogue the Band and Pure - will take to the stage in a choreographed production.

Creative director Valmiki Maharaj, elaborated, “We saw the reaction to Lavway, our feature film. We sensed since then that if and when we came out for 2023, it had to be something we had never done before. We challenged ourselves creatively in the approach and I’m really looking forward to the reaction to the final product.”

Bridgette Wilson, principal at The Caribbean School of Dance, and founder at bwilsonchoreo, who typically collaborates with The Lost Tribe will choreograph the entire night’s show. Patrons will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with the costumes. There will be other exciting additions to the band launch experience. “There will be six selfie stations, each designed to match the theme of one of the six bands,” Maharaj said.

The Launch is part of SUNSETWKN, TRIBE’s new event concept designed to offer a myriad of experiences across one weekend. Ackin said, “Our intention was to feature the full range of Carnival experiences in one weekend.”

TRIBE will also be hosting Ariapita Street Theatre on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, fitness lovers can look forward to sunSWEAT, a fitness fete event that will inject exercise into a party-like experience. sunSWEAT, which is being held at the Training Grounds in the Hasely Crwaford Stadium from 7 a.m., is also free to attend, although patrons are encouraged to register via www.islandetickets.com.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SQUID GAMES

SQUID GAMES

There is no good or bad in music, just melodies and lyrics and truth.

That profound summation from Trinibad star Squid gave plenty food for thought during a week-long series of exchanges with the Kitcharee.

Born Kelvin Clarke, Squid is one of the main protagonists of the often openly criticised dancehall-soca hybrid that has been branded “zess music”.

Colombian artist to exhibit at Horizons

Colombian artist to exhibit at Horizons

“As long as I feel the need to take a brush and forget the world, its problems and fears and only sink into thoughts that are transformed into colours and images, I will continue to enjoy painting…” —Juan Carlos Suárez.

This July Horizons Art Gallery will once again feature the incredible paintings of the noted Colombian painter and muralist Juan Carlos Suárez.

Looking through Rainier’s lens

Looking through Rainier’s lens

Rainier Lange lives in moments.

The talented lensman freezes still the most memorable second of his clients’ lives and gifts it back to them in the form of timeless portraits.

Lange captured one of those unforgettable moments, last Saturday, at Danielle Dieffenthaller’s Staying Alive benefit concert. His inspiring shot of soca star Machel Montano bowing to the ailing filmmaker, who needs a kidney transplant, appeared on the front page of the Express last Monday.

Oliver Chapman brings forth new talent

Oliver Chapman brings forth new talent

IN LESS than a year, Dianne Ramdeen has gone from behind the cash register to behind the microphone, churning out an EP’s worth of original music. Little did she know humming a tune while ringing up the till at the drugstore where she works would open a door to a whole new magical world.

“It’s fun. I have a lot of fun working with Oliver Chapman,” an affable Ramdeen told the Kitcharee Friday.

Breaking the mould for Carnival 2023

Breaking the mould for Carnival 2023

What’s the formula of an unforgettable band launch?

It’s a question the TRIBE Family of Bands is hoping to answer with The Launch, its presentation of costumes for Carnival 2023 on July 23 at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain.

Heritage Library celebrates 108th anniversary of PoS

Heritage Library celebrates 108th anniversary of PoS

Postcards featuring Port of Spain now and then and large photographs of several landmarks in the city are on display at the Rotunda, National Library.

Mounted by the Heritage Library, the exhibition is being hosted in commemoration of the 108th Anniversary of the City of Port of Spain, usually celebrated on June 26.