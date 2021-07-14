Breeding at Wild Patch

It all began when Peterson was encountered on Main Ridge. He was the first of several white agoutis discovered in the wild on the island of Tobago.
Today, thanks to the wildlife breeding programme conducted by retired agricultural science teacher Garnet Peters at his Wild Patch facility, Calder Hall, impressive numbers of this rare species and others have been recorded.
Peterson is still at Wild Patch, though, now ageable. He has lived to see generations of his offspring successfully bred on the same compound.
Despite regularly assisting others in doing their own breeding of the species, Peters has nine females and seven males at any given time, gaining two batches of three per year.
The wildlife breeder conducts a programme where he assists fellow countrymen in starting their own.
“This is not for people who are interested in killing, but for those who want to breed, so I assist people in ensuring the posterity of our endemic species and others.”
“For example, with the iguanas, who usually suffer seasonal poaching, they do not remain on their eggs. You must now ensure that these eggs are safely incubated for them. You take the eggs and hatch them in a bucket three-quarter filled with sand.”
“This is part of the breeding programme and I have some very large males, so people would bring their females and leave them overnight when the mating takes place.”
The white agouti is not the only species of white wildlife bred at Wild Patch.
“I have both the white and black manicou. The manicou is brownish-black but the white is more prevalent on the island of Tobago. Wild Patch is the only interactive zoo in Tobago where you get more of the indigenous animals in one spot, one environment.”
“It is a place where schools and other educational establishments, animal lovers, visitors both local and international, come to interact with and learn about the wildlife of Tobago.”
“Because of the pandemic, there has been a lull in visitors. However, while people have been complaining of suffering boredom, stress and other related illnesses born out of the restriction of movement and physical distancing, it has never been that way for me. I have found that having more interaction with the animals during this period of less time constraints is therapeutic.”
“I spend more time with the animals. I work at a leisurely pace because there is no itinerary to see visitors at nine o’clock each morning until six or so.”
Important observations
“Instead of just throwing the feed and trying to get them organised, I am now able to spend more time in observing who is eating and all of that.”
In doing this, Peters was able to make some important observations during this time.
“One notable situation I noted was that there has been a change in the preferred diet of the animals. I live next to two schools and while school was open physically, the diet of the animals was mostly remains from the kitchen like bread, pie and dumpling. Buckets of leftovers from the school kitchen used to be the main diet of these animals.”
The agouti forages for all fruits in the wild. Now that Peters no longer gets leftovers from the schools, the diet of his animals has reverted to natural sources.
“The agoutis are more fruit-oriented, as they should be. I have always planted lots of fruit trees for harvesting for the benefit of my wildlife. I have mango, zaboca, guava, five finger and lots more.”
Fellow islanders always find Peters very active around the animals. When he is not tending to their immediate needs, he is pruning their sources of sustenance, so maintaining a healthy number of fruit-bearing trees as part of the environment.
Despite the restraints of the pandemic, Peters has managed to continue his breeding programme selflessly. However, he looks forward to the reopening of the country to continue sharing his knowledge of our wildlife species with others.
His breeding programme is inclusive of releasing his captive wildlife into the wild to replenish stocks that may have been hunted. At present, reports are that people are seeing more of the white agouti in their natural forested habitat, thanks to the long-standing efforts of Peters’ breeding programme.