Bright future for Wisabella

At age 12, Wisabella (Isabella Williams) has jump-started her music career with the single “Take it Easy” along with a music video that is lively, bold, and full of spirit.
The island pop-song, which combines soca and pop elements, highlights Williams’ distinct voice and sassiness and is gaining popularity among young people.
The talented preteen from Aranguez, who is awaiting her Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) results, has embraced the opportunity to use her vocal talent to make a positive difference, in the lives of young people and said the message is close to her heart.
She said, “Take It Easy’’ is a message to children everywhere to love yourself even when no one else does. This song is really important to me because kids like myself need to start increasing their self-confidence and self-love. I truly believe no one is going to love you like you love yourself,” Wisabella said.
When asked about her stage name, the confident singer said, Wisabella was actually suggested by Google. “Believe it or not, I was creating my Gmail account and the name came up as an email address suggestion and it just felt right. Then one day, my mom suggested using it as my artist’s name and it felt perfect to me,” she said.
Wisabella loves writing and recording original music, modelling and acting. She is also very passionate about gardening, saving the environment, using social media to spread positive messaging and swimming.
She also loves the freedom to write her own lyrics. She wrote “Take It Easy’’with her songwriting team, which includes award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Dahlia and UK-Trini producer Keshav. “They really know how to bring out of me the messages that I want to share with the world,” she said.
She added, “I feel free to write what’s true to me, which only increases my confidence to speak my truth. If someone else was to just give me an entire song, that was already written for me to sing, I would not feel as emotionally connected to it.
“Songwriting is my way to share my message with kids around the world, and I hope to make a positive impact. My song-writing team and I really wanted to bring my Caribbean roots and my love for pop music together,” she said.
Her family’s support is just the tip of the iceberg, and her team sees a lot of potential in her and recognises her star power. “I remember being only six years old and being obsessed with One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and singing it on repeat.
“My mom recorded a video of me singing it, and my family started to see that I really loved singing. My parents signed me up for singing lessons at Vanessa Briggs’ Vocal Academy, and that made me love it even more,” she said.
In the coming months, she will release an EP of five songs. “Family is very important to me, and I am very grateful that they support my talents in every way they can. I am very excited to share that I am working on an EP. It puts together pop, soca and R&B, and I cannot wait to release it. Right now, I am slowly cooking it up with my team in the studio which is a lot of fun,” she said.
When it comes to fame, she said: “I believe fame is about how you use it. I would like to be famous so that I can use that influence to change the world in a positive way while sharing my message. I would love to become one of the youngest, most successful artists in the world,” she said.
But first she knows she has to put in the work. “I believe in hard work and giving things my best shot.” I am training as an actress with the amazing Chanel Quesnel and am now going to be starting classes with the incredible Glenda Collens. I do this out of my own desire to become great at what I love doing. I am really excited and feel blessed to be able to push myself and my music,” Wisabella said. View “Take it Easy” on YouTube or visit _WIsabella_ on Instagram