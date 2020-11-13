Bringing Ramleela to the people

Ramleela celebrations went mobile in Central Trinidad last weekend.
With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic making the traditional parade virtually impossible, several members of the McBean Ramleela and Cultural Group formed a motorcade, through the streets of Couva, to mark the annual celebration on Saturday.
Dressed in traditional East Indian garb and celebratory costumes, participants honked their horns and waved to curious onlookers from atop vans and trucks, stopping momentarily to share sweets with children.
Ramleela, a dramatisation of the story of Shree Ram taken from the Hindu scripture, the Ramayan, traditionally occurs during the period of Nauraatri that precedes Divali.
“It is entirely grassroots, it is a village effort, everything that is done from the players, to the sound system, to even refreshments afterwards is done via donations, fundraising, generous business sponsors and funding from the Government,” the group’s public relations officer Karishma Ramoutar told the Express on Monday.
The McBean Ramleela and Cultural Group has staged the annual ten-day pre-Divali display for over half a century, Ramoutar said. Despite the limitations of the pandemic they remained determined to find a safe way to continue tradition.
Rooted in Indian tradition
Ramleela in Trinidad and Tobago is said to have its roots in the Indian northern states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The Leela (play) follows the purpose of Ram’s incarnation on earth showcasing experiences of happiness, overcoming tribulations and conquests.
The story of Ram’s life provides humanity with a plethora of valuable lessons and many ideals such as the qualities of an ideal son, a brother, a student, a husband, a friend and a king, among many others.
Traditionally, Ramleela is celebrated annually in large open fields for a period of ten days. The ten-day celebration usually culminates with the burning of a giant-sized effigy of the evil king, the villain in the story, Rawana.
“Due to Covid-19 restrictions we, of course, couldn’t have Ramleela this year, but it was expressed to almost all the members and felt by us that we should do something to bring Ramleela to the people.
“We decided to do a motorcade through as many areas of Couva and environs as we possibly could in one evening. It was well received. People really appreciated the fact that even though they couldn’t come out to see Ramleela they were still able to view Ramleela characters. Just being able to interact with them, even waving to them from a distance, was more than enough to bring that Divali spirit and vibe to them,” Ramoutar concluded.