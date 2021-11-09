Bringing smiles to the children

THE children of the world are in dire need of lights of hope in these times of darkness. They have to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, the effects of climate change which are becoming worse each day, and if that was not already too much to live with, there’s child abuse and economic hardships.
Dr Shenilee Hazell, dentist and owner of The Smile Inn Dental Lab, Mucurapo Road, St James, has been concerned over the welfare of children, realising that the little ones are in need of a beacon of hope in this time of fear and uncertainty.
Along with being a dentist, Hazell is also a calypsonian, having successfully competed in the National Junior Calypso Monarch competition since her early childhood.
Hazell decided to employ her passion for dentistry and for the arts into doing something of substance for not only children, but also to assist artists, photographers and other creatives.
Hazell turned whatever available space there was at her dental lab into an art gallery where artists and photographers can showcase their work and have it sold.
Part proceeds will go towards the purchase of art supplies for children in orphanages and children’s homes. Artists, including Joy Lukpat, have also committed to giving art lessons to the children of these institutions.
The exhibition, titled The Celebration of Colour, opened on November 1. The exhibition is open to the general public Mondays to Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This exhibition is the third and final instalment in a series organised and curated by artist Nadya Shah on behalf of Hazell. The first instalment, titled Toute Bagai: A Carnival Exhibition, was held in February and explored the impact of Carnival in Trinidad. The second exhibition, Connections: The Art of Self-Care, took place in September and explored the use of creativity as a tool to help with one’s mental and emotional health and well-being.
The current exhibition highlights the use of colour by artists to convey ideas, express emotions, depict movement, illustrate mood, and more.
It exclusively features local artists allowing them to express themselves creatively, as well as promoting and expanding the art scene in Trinidad.
Hazell discovered the need for this measure of intervention during a dental education initiative at the St Dominic’s Children’s Home.
She observed that the children had been depressed and had little to smile about. This brought on a burning desire to provide some assistance for these children in any way, she could.
“To see these children suffer pulled at my heartstrings. I knew I had to do something to bring about some change for them and their situation. With my background in charity work and the platform via my dentistry and passion for art, the Smile Inn Culture vision was born,” Hazell said.
Thus far the initiative, which is run under the umbrella, Smile Inn Culture, has raised over $20,000 for art supplies for the various institutions. Hazell is happy with the results to date, but wants to achieve much more on behalf of the children.
“Our project isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon. Even though we’ve provided assistance and made donations, it’s just a drop in the bucket of what needs to be done.
However, every little bit helps, and we hope to be a catalyst to see similar initiatives in the future,” she added.