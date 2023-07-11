Brinsley’s dream

On the night Prof Brinsley Samaroo fell ill, he had a book on his mind.
His manuscript on the history of San Fernando was nearing completion, but he was trying to fit in a final character, said his wife, Joan.
Then he retired to bed, went to hospital the next morning, and we lost him seven days later.
No one who knew Samaroo would be surprised by this. It was his character. His work ethic was legendary, his self-sacrifice without equal. At 83 years old, he had three writing projects in the works.
These books will be published in his memory and honour, his friend and publisher Clifford Narinesingh has assured.
They will be added to a formidable body of work on Indo-Caribbean history, political and institutional development, on working-class movements, and biographies on Indo-Trinidadians who changed the course of history on the island.
But there was a visionary project that Samaroo spent seven years leading and lobbying for that he never had the chance to complete. It was, said his confidants, his greatest professional disappointment.
The vision
In August 2003, the Patrick Manning government closed down the sugar industry, offered VSEP (Voluntary Separation of Employment Programme) to workers, and began dismantling the machinery and liquidating assets.
Arjoon Singh, sugar factory manager and chief engineer of Brechin Castle (BC), said he saw what was happening and as a child of a cane cutter decided to act.
Retained at the company as team lead, Property, Security and Maintenance, Singh used his access to gather as many documents as he could find from the various company locations and stored them at the BC sugar storage house.
By the following year, Singh’s responsibility over the assets at the factory had been taken away.
Then, he learnt the documents were being destroyed and, in an act of desperation, found a way to move the files out, secreting them any place he could find.
In 2008, Samaroo asked Singh for access to the files towards his research into the lives of the cane workers across the island. And through the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), Caroni Ltd was convinced to allow its medical clinic to be used as a site to store the documents. This became the archive and document centre where Samaroo’s history students would visit and do research.
Sevilla House, once occupied by the company’s general manager and later as the human resources department, was designated as a proposed sugar museum through efforts of minister in the Finance Ministry Christine Sahadeo.
Singh said he went about finding and holding on to artefacts important to the industry, with the hope they would one day be displayed.
And it was Singh and Samaroo who, in 2009, began conceptualising a project similar to what exists in the sugar plantation villages of Okinawa, Japan.
An ad hoc committee was set up, the land identified and a detailed plan was formulated.
Meanwhile, the political landscape changed. The People’s Partnership took power in 2010, and a year later, then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar formally opened the Sevilla Sugar Museum and Sugar Archives Centre, and disclosed the plans of the Cabinet-appointed steering committee headed by Samaroo.
The committee went about securing and preserving the historical records, industry artefacts, and cleaning and protecting the BC factory site. It included the “rescue” of four locomotives from the Ste Madeleine sugar works, brought to the BC factory.
Tourism minister Gerald Hadeed asked for a master plan and Price Waterhouse Coopers was hired to outline how, over a 20-year period, 562 acres of Brechin Castle would be developed to become a “globally unique tourist attraction known for its tribute to the sugar workers who contributed to the once-dynamic sugar industry”.
The report, presented in June 2014, was breathtaking in scope.
There would be a new sugar museum and amphitheatre, visitor centre, hotel village, conference and shopping centre. Sevilla House would be converted into a community centre with boutique-style hotels and villa units, botanical garden, wave pool, beach, kiddies pool, lazy river, the development of the existing “four ponds” into a place for fishing and Caura River-style recreation, and fields of sugarcane.
The centrepiece of it would be the village, recreated from the time of the colonists, which would take the visitor through the history of the sugar industry and the enslaved and indentured labourers, and the locomotives would be fired up to take visitors across the compound. The master plan, which cost $3 million, was approved by Cabinet.
Singh recalled the effort.
“Imagine the amount of work it took. And Dr Samaroo was spearheading this. He told me that you could not separate Trinidad’s history from its sugar history. So we worked together. He never missed a meeting. He always came with a plan. Every day, coming down here, meeting me, bringing his wife and family sometimes, leaving them at my place while we went around doing the work, identifying the places, mapping the locations. He would carry me to UWI (St Augustine) where there were stockpiles of photographs for me to identify.”
On May 19, 2015, Samaroo chaired his last meeting of the steering committee.
On July 15 of that year, Singh received a letter from minister Hadeed, letting him know that an implementation committee had been appointed to roll out the master plan and Singh would be part of it.
But this new committee would be chaired by Henry Awong, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation. There was no mention of Samaroo.
Said Singh: “Dr Samaroo was very upset. Tears come out his eyes. But he told me don’t give up. He knew if I left, it would be worse. He said I was the only hope for this to work out.”
It was all for nothing because this new committee never met. Persad-Bissessar called a general election and in September 2015, the People’s Partnership lost to the People’s National Movement (PNM).
Shamfa Cudjoe would be appointed the new tourism minister. Singh recalled that about six months into the new term, she made a visit and was taken on a tour of the area and was told who were the members of the implementation committee. There was never approval for the plan to go forward.
“Had Dr Samaroo remained head of the committee, no one would have seen politics in this. But I hold on to hope that someday, something may happen again. And we will do it, for Dr Samaroo,” Singh said.
Museum and
document centre
The document and achievement centre is no more. Some years ago, all the files were placed in freight containers and taken away to the National Archives.
The building is now used by the Local Government Ministry for its reforestation project.
On August 5, 2015, the museum was opened with exhibits conceptualised and built by Gérard Besson, with material from the Paria Publishing Archives and items and images contributed by former workers of Caroni (1975) Ltd. The consultants to the projects were Samaroo and Afsal Muradali.
The museum saw infrequent visits from groups and schools. That ended many years ago. It has since been placed under the purview of the National Museum. However, the building’s infrastructure is crumbling, the artefacts covered in cobweb and dust. No one has visited in six years.
The Express has been told that there is a plan to refurbish and reopen the museum this year.