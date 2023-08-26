Brother and sister exhibit ‘At Last’

Fay-Ann Ryan

“Cane Harvest”, watercolour, 7x14, by Fay-Ann Ryan.

“At Last” is the title of an exhibition currently on at the Arnim’s Gallery, 52 Bamboo Bay Road, Gulf View, La Romaine.

Fay-Ann Ryan

Artist Fay-Ann Ryan

The exhibit, which continues until September 1, features the brother and sister team of artists Fay-Ann and Roger Ryan.

“Art is a way of life. Art is all around us,” Roger said.

One can’t exist without art. I use art to remind us of our history.”

Fay-Ann Ryan

“Lambeau Beach”, 10x12, Scratchboard, by Fay-Ann Ryan.

Roger was born in Palo Seco, Trinidad and developed a love for art from a very early age. He started with acrylics and later he began to work in pastel and mainly scratchboard media. Roger refuses to be limited by any one style and method and has also produced sculptural works using local hardwoods. Like her brother, Fay-Ann began also began her creative journey at a young age and has displayed her work in a number of group exhibitions. She has also sold a number of her art pieces.

Roger Ryan

“Remember When”, 11x14, Scratchboard, by Roger Ryan.

Fay-Ann believes that art connects to one’s feelings and one can discover a lot about someone else through their work. She paints in a variety of media including watercolours and oils. She also has a love for contemporary styles such as scratchboard.

Artist Roger Ryan

Artist Roger Ryan

“Life is all about art: colours, texture, design, movement, and lines. In everything there is art. For me, that makes life interesting”

For more information on “At Last” the exhibition, call Arnim’s Art Gallery at 763-2846 or 610-9289.

