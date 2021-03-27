Browse through ‘The Wedding Album’

Soca music’s Supremo, Machel Montano and his wife Renee last weekend invited fans into their home, virtually, for a listening party to showcase Montano’s new collection, The Wedding Album.
From a sofa in their living room Montano and Renee shared details about the album, from the overall concept to the stories behind each of the songs. Montano said that he had been working on the collection since early 2020 having decided to take that big step deeper into love and get married.
Montano said, “This was something that was in the workings since 2020…The whole idea about that is, we were going through some motions, thinking about things, certain vibrations were coming and I said to Renee, you know, I just feel like 2020 is the year to make a big step, a big move. I was getting that inspiration and we kind of decided to do that and, what we wanted to do? (he asked Renee) To share it with?”
“Well to share it with Trinidad. With our friends,” Renee chimed in.
Montano continued, saying he and Renee felt that 2020 was a year leading towards love, not just for them as a couple, but for the nation and world at large. He said he and Renee decided to celebrate their love and union not just physically and spiritually, but culturally as well. That was when they decided that Machel Monday 2020, the final run of the series would be the wedding show and his album for that season would be titled, The Wedding Album.
The album was initially going to feature all the songs Montano had released in 2020, to be released immediately following Carnival, but the pandemic hit. Montano felt that with Covid-19 and the lockdown it was a time to be, “still and focused. We didn’t want to release the album at that time so we held back”. Montano got back to working in the studio later in 2020 and decided he would release the album in 2021. It would be a somewhat different product than what had been originally intended.
Montano went into his portfolio of songs he had written and left on, “standby,” selecting those that spoke of his relationship, marriage and life with Renee. Songs that spoke of love, commitment, coming together sharing of oneself and being. He discussed his idea of changing the direction of the album with his manager, Che Kothari and they decided to move forward with the new plan.
“We are always trying to experiment with music and go somewhere else. We decided that the album will be more like a groove album,” Montano said. Renee then interjected, “A love album.” “Yes, a love album. So we wanted to make that album that said love,” Montano said.
The Album
Montano then introduced The Wedding Album, playing the intro, which features a narrative by Peter Minshall, which merged into “The Wedding Song,” featuring African singer, Bankulli.
An interesting thing I would like to mention, throughout the listening party, whenever Montano was speaking, one could not help but observe the expression of love, adoration and respect on Renee’s face as she watched her husband speak. Montano may have taken a long time to, as they say, settle down, but it seems well worth the wait.
As he introduced the song, “2U,” Montano revealed that he had left that song on the shelf for a number of years. Produced by London Future assisted by Jason “JG” Gilbert, the song features backing vocals by Hey Choppi. “Slow Wine,” one of Renee’s favourite songs on the collection is a mid-tempo groove with British singer/DJ, Afro B.
The song, “Getaway” features singer/songwriter, Stacy Barthe who has written songs for Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and many more artistes. Barthe duets with Montano on this track, which she also co-wrote with him and others, including DJ Tunez, one of the biggest producers in the Afrobeats world.
Incarcerated Jamaican dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel features on, “Super Soca,” a lively song reminiscent of the early days of ragga soca. “If they free the World Boss, we will have a next Machel Monday.” I hope Montano knows everybody will be holding him to that. Free Kartel now! The next song up is, “Play Harder,” the Monk anthem of 2020. Even from on a couch, Montano was bringing the vibe on this virtual party.
There is an interlude featuring spoken word by Lauryn Hill titled, “On Love”. Although only a short piece, it makes an impact. Lu City from St Lucia then joins Montano on, “Need You In My Life,” a soca love song with some Afrobeat and Creole influences. Montano then reminds Renee of his love for her on the simply titled and stated, “I Love You” followed by the quite eclectic, “High Life”.
The listening party continued with Montano playing other tracks on the album including, “I Do,” “Gud Gud” and “One Of A Kind,” a duet with Voice during which the old winer boy in Montano came out as he and his wife started to get on bad fete style. Let’s just say I suspect the next morning they were in the store searching for a new sofa, a sturdy one.