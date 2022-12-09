Brunch, anyone?

Brunch at Jaxx International Grill? Interesting, right?
That was the sentiment walking into their Arima location, last Saturday, when the sports bar/restaurant launched their brunch menu.
Brunchers, let me immediately put you on high alert, prepare to be pleasantly surprised by Jaxx’s wide and varied on menu and a la carte offerings.
Their around-the-world menu includes classics like steak and eggs, an Englishman’s pork sausage, eggs and beans platter, Louisiana waffles and fried chicken, as well as, Mediterranean, Mexican and American-inspired omelettes. Add to that, the already popular Jaxx Cajun, jerk and beef sandwiches and you have a food experience that gives you value for money.
The food was excellent and the service friendly on Saturday. If there was one criticism it would be the small 43-inch televisions brunchers were made to watch the United States versus Netherlands World Cup round-of-16 game on. Please, Jaxx, we need bigger screens.
Jaxx director Ryan Chin said they decided to bring their unique brunch experience to T&T after seeing its popularity with diners in the Guyana market. Brunch is currently available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jaxx’s MovieTowne, Port of Spain, and Shops of Arima locations.
“We started it at our Jaxx location in Guyana in April of this year and it has been doing very well, adding a new dimension to our brand. We felt that this would also be a great idea to do in Trinidad especially as brunch globally has become a trendy thing and more people are looking to dine during this time on weekends,” Chin revealed.
Chin is correct. Brunch culture has exploded the world over with diners preferring the in-between breakfast and lunch hours for a hybrid dining experience. Brunch, for some unexplained reason, has also made it acceptable to partake in mimosas, sangrias, spritzers and other wine and fruit concoctions before the sun is at its highest point in the sky.
“Yes, globally brunch has become a new culture indeed. I think from a kitchen perspective brunch is very versatile, I mean you are crossing lunch and breakfast, so the combinations and creations are just numerous and this lands into the perfect foodie culture.
“We all follow foodies now for dining options and recipes so this has created the explosion and, as Trinidadians, we love our bellies and love great food, so it is only natural that we would not be far behind in this culture explosion,” Chin nodded.
An international culinary experience
The Jaxx transatlantic brunch menu is designed to take diners on a journey by stepping out of their comfort zones, Chin said. Their kitchen purposely steered clear of local breakfast staples like bakes, buljol and chokas and instead offers breakfast and lunch options typically served in North America and throughout Western Europe.
“Our menu was based on more on an international American-style appeal rather than local - mainly because we can all do a local breakfast home, but wanted to have the big portions married with the foods that we think classify a good brunch such as your buttermilk pancake stacks, fried chicken and Belgian waffles, and airy French toast, just to name a few,” Chin explained. Jaxx has also accounted for the current economic climate in the pricing, Chin said. The post-pandemic local economy, plagued by rising food prices, has left the population with less purchasing power.
“The economic downturn has definitely had us during the time reassess our operations and also look to focus on our core - which is family dining and creating dishes that also attract new diners that before this could only choose to dine for lunch or dinner on a weekend- now they have brunch to add to that family experience,” he reasoned.
Walk-ins and guests with reservations were excited about brunch at Jaxx’s both locations on opening weekend, Chin noted.
“The feedback both in-store and social media has been overwhelming. Even persons that said they came for lunch and, on walking in, realised brunch was available changed their minds for good old pancakes and waffles,” he said.
Chin extended a warm invitation for families looking for a weekend activity to consider their brunch experience.
“We serve big portions that allow for big families to enjoy as well as fusion creations and dish combinations that are not found on everyone else’s menu. We love to introduce you to new favourites that we call our own. So come and brunch at Jaxx and experience for yourself,” Chin concluded.