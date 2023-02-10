Brunch & Soca

One last jam for the road.
That’s what Vincentian soca star Skinny Fabulous (Gamel Doyle) is promising when he brings his popular Brunch and Soca fete brand to T&T Carnival on February 19.
Skinny and Jonell “Hova” Goodluck have built a strong brand with the series following editions in New York City and Miami in the United States, and several Caribbean territories, including Barbados and St Vincent, among others.
Goodluck said the two countrymen decided to bring Brunch and Soca to the mecca, in celebration of the Mother of All Carnivals. Skinny headlines an all-star soca cast heading to the Corbin’s Estate, Santa Barbabra Extension, Maracas St Joseph, on the last fete day of the festival season. New York-based act Lyrikal (Duane Martin), Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder), among others, will be at the event, which runs from 3 to 10 p.m.
“For the first time, Skinny Fabulous and I are bringing the ultimate, premium-inclusive brunch experience that offers a quality experience from entertainment to food and ambience, all at a pocket-friendly cost. It wouldn’t be fair for us to have it any other time. Our event promises to leave you with that wow factor, just before you hit the road,” Goodluck, known in the US as the Brunch King, said.
Goodluck, who left a career in finance to start the Hova Marketing Group LLC, hosts a series of brunch events in North America, including Boujee Brunch, Brunch on the Water, Reminisce in New York, as well as the popular Unfaithful Summer showcase.
The promoter says fans can expect a full tasting of their extensive menu, paired with an amped-up ambience.
“Corbin’s Estate would be transformed from entry to exit into the ultimate experience as we bring to our patrons a fully stocked bar with all premium drinks, a wide array of international and local, delectable cuisines, a self-care area where our patrons will be able to indulge in massages and other added features— a sober zone as we encourage and support the slogan arrive alive,” he concluded.