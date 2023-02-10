Brunch & Soca

One last jam for the road.

That’s what Vincentian soca star Skinny Fabulous (Gamel Doyle) is promising when he brings his popular Brunch and Soca fete brand to T&T Carnival on February 19.

Skinny and Jonell “Hova” Goodluck have built a strong brand with the series following editions in New York City and Miami in the United States, and several Caribbean territories, including Barbados and St Vincent, among others.