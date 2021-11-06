Building a Chinese Laundry pt 4

Features/Entertainment Editor
In this the final instalment of the story of Anthony Chow Lin On, aka Chinese Laundry, aka Chow, we’ll explore the songwriter, singer and other exploits of the phenom.
I can’t, however, write another line without acknowledging a man who stood at Chow’s side in those Chinese Laundry parties, juggling as Chow hyped up the crowd. Who was there with Chow in the early days of WEFM, not only playing on air, but advising him.
Chow will call me this morning and cuss me if I fail to mention the man, not just a DJ, but the consummate gentleman, professional and radio executive, Joel “Joey” Morris aka Signal to Noise.
Having established Link Up Studios, which was located at WEFM, it was natural that the radio personalities would become interested in recording songs of their own.
Chow decided he would encourage his DJs to record. One of the first radio DJ’s to jump on the mic was Third Bass (Adrian Hackshaw) who made his artiste debut with, “Wine Around,” on which Chow sang backing vocals. Bass’s follow-up was another hit titled, “Jouvet Morning”.
To be accurate, radio personality, Dave Elcock had recorded hit songs prior to Bass as did Papa Rocky. Bass, however was the first to do soca and also the first radio DJ to go on to enjoy longevity as an artiste/DJ.
Chow eventually took a turn at the microphone, recording several songs over time. Among the singles released were, “Ah Have it,” “Browning,” “Short Pants,” “Pelt It Out” and the song he says is his favourite of his songs, “Colours,” a song encouraging racial equality.
Having been a DJ, sound system leader, party/concert promoter, radio pioneer, executive music producer, artiste, club owner and advisor to artistes and their management, what else was there for Chow to accomplish? How about serving as a manager to soca music’s most successful artiste ever?
Chow teamed with Machel Montano, the Montano Family and their team to expand their already impressive empire. He also embraced the challenges of guiding other top tier artistes who wanted to expand their horizons and believed that Chow was the person who could and would get them to where they wanted to be.
“Artiste manager you say? I never really liked that term. I see myself as a brand developer and marketer. Someone who produces art, whether it’s a live show, music, ad campaign... but I guess I do some level of what you would consider management, ‘office work’!” lol.
“The list of artistes that I’ve worked with? Hmmm, that’s a lot, my work with Machel Montano, Destra, Shurwayne and SuperBlue is well documented. I don’t want to get into the long list but what I can say is that right now I am focused on Kernal Roberts and
Zan, as well as a bunch of new artistes that hopefully you will hear from in the coming year,” Chow said.
Chow worked alongside Montano and Che Kothari to build the Machel Monday event into not just the biggest even of Trinidad Carnival, but one of the largest single-night music festivals in the Caribbean.
“As a promoter and show producer, I would have worked with the brand Machel Montano for years and I consider Machel to be a genius and it’s an honour to work with him. The Machel Monday series in my view should not be regarded just for its mega size, but also for the intricate layers of theatre, technology, culture and art as well as for its pioneering spirit.
“The ultimate goal was always to showcase the wonderful plurality of Trinidad & Tobago where African, East Indian, Spanish, Chinese, Syrian, First Peoples, everybody can celebrate their ethnic heritage, while embracing the heritage and cultural expressions of one another and bringing who they are into the melting pot that is We as a People. WE ARE GREAT and WE ARE ONE,” Chow said.
When everyone else had counted out SuperBlue, Chow refused to accept that the iconic calypsonian who had won multiple Road March and Soca Monarch titles was finished. Chow found SuperBlue, brought him into the studio and worked with him to revive a phenomenal career that had been considered over.
“You can’t count out a man like Supers. You can’t count out anyone. I was a youth when he started and I was right there for years that my Uncle Ellis worked with him. He is a brilliant mind and exciting performer,” Chow said.
Chow has been working with music producer, Rishi Mahato of MAHA Productions for some time now. Mahato has evolved from being a producer of chutney and other East Indian music, into a producer well capable of creating excellent pop, reggae and soca. Mahato’s studio was recently declared Dolby Atmos Certified, the first in the Caribbean to be so approved.
Chow continues to innovate the business of music in T&T and to ensure that he and those he works alongside are always on the cutting edge of technology. Going global in a real way is the goal. It’s not just about making dollars, but making sense on the international market to generate profitable earnings for everyone in the music business.
“My father and uncle started from a simple snackette on Ojoe Road in Sangre Grande. They didn’t have a set of money like people feel, but they had a love for culture, a respect for creatives and vision. I am building on their foundation and I am sure I’ve done them proud. I am Anthony Chow Lin On of Cantonese heritage, of Trini blood. I am CHINESE LAUNDRY!!” and meh DJ - - SIGNAL!!