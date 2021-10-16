Building a Chinese Laundry

We also saw him, as a young man make the decision to pursue a career of his choosing, in the face of harsh initial parental opposition.
That young man, Anthony Chow Lin On, would go on to lead a sound system that fast became the best and most sought after on the island.
That, however, was only the beginning of a journey that was not only an epic experience for the man known as Chinese Laundry, but his exploits would significantly contribute to the transformation of the island’s musical landscape and to the business of music in Trinidad.
Love him or hate him, there is no lukewarm when it comes to Chow Lin On, popularly referred to as Chow. When it comes to music the Man from OJO is always hot. By that I mean, Chow is always looking at what’s ahead even as he is wrapping up one project, his mind is working overtime formulating a plan of action for the next.
Having established one of the island’s top sound systems, if not the best, Chow felt he was ready for the next stage in his career. He didn’t have to wait long as a 16-year-old girl would be the nexus to Chow’s next step forward.
Get your mind out of the gutter! Not that. When seasoned broadcaster, Neil Giuseppi was throwing a party to celebrate his daughter’s sweet 16 in the early 1990s, she told him she wanted Chinese Laundry to DJ the party.
Dear old dad was aiming to please his angel and so went in search of this Laundry person. Not only did Giuseppi make his daughter and her friends very happy, on the night of the party, what he saw and heard gave him an idea.
“I got into radio through a very pivotal encounter. Chinese Laundry had gained some popularity and Neil Giuseppi, who was in charge of the Trinidad Broadcasting Network at that time approached me to play for his daughter’s 16th birthday party at her request. The party was in his garage and there were less than 50 guests.
“Sitting in Giuseppi’s living room after the party, we talked about the possibility of me getting into radio. Two weeks later I was on the air on the midnight shift on the very popular 95.1 FM anchoring the show, ‘The Other Side Of Midnight’. I still regard Giuseppi’s daughter, Lisa, as my guardian angel.
Chow met Louis Lee Sing at 95.1. He was marketing manager and was impressed with Chow’s work ethic and talent. When Lee Sing was moving on to the NBS network, he invited Chow to join him.
Lee Sing had some ideas on revolutionising the local radio arena and believed that the young innovation was the right person to execute his plans. Lee Sing was introducing new frequency with a relatively new concept that would become known as urban radio.
Chow was charged with the responsibility of serving as programme administrator for this new frequency dubbed, Radi-Yo 98.9 FM. In quick time Radi-Yo was the number one radio frequency and Chow could proudly say to his father, “Wǒ yǐjīng gàosùguò nǐle.”
“Radi-Yo fast took over the number one slot in radio surveys and the overwhelming dominance of that project gave rise to what is now known as the urban format. Our formula was soon adopted by radio stations across the Caribbean,” Chow said.
Restauranteur and club-owner Johnny Soong wanted to expand his horizons as a businessman in the entertainment arena and applied for a broadcast licence, which he subsequently acquired. He approached Chow with an offer the sophomore radio executive could not pass up.
Owning my own
“Two years into Radi-Yo I was approached by Johnny Soong who had just acquired a radio licence, to come and work alongside him in setting up a radio station. I took the risk and left the super successful 98.9 because of the opportunity to co-own a radio station, regardless of how small it would be compared to the then giants like NBS and TBC.
“96.1 WEFM was born in December of 1993. Our first home was on the first floor of Express House, Independence Square, Port of Spain. We were right there as you enter the city from the east, yet in the heart of everything,” Chow said.
As with Radi-Yo, in quick time WEFM shot up to hold the number one position, dominating the local radio scene for years.
As the Government opened up the airways, new radio stations began to appear on the dial, several of them getting into niche markets such as East Indian programming, rock and pop, oldies, adult contemporary and more including other stations focusing on urban music.
WEFM, however, remained the number one station for hip-hop, dance, rhythm & blues, dancehall and soca, which was the preference of most youth and young adults, both those from, as you’d say, uptown and downtown.
Even as some of the so-called urban radio stations went the way of a more guttural manner of speaking to listeners and were also lacking in certain broadcast standards, WEFM maintained a high level of professionalism in how the DJs and announcers presented themselves on air.
The radio station even developed a first class news centre, that was well-anchored, accurate and always on the ball... all elements insisted on by Chow.
As with any entity in the entertainment arena anywhere in the world one may think of, not everyone was and is a fan of WEFM. In spite of the criticism though, the lion’s share of people who listened to radio chose 96.
Eventually Chow and Soong moved the station to its own home along Tragarete Road, Port of Spain. Chow was now ready for yet another challenge, his mind working overtime as he set plans in place to again hear his beloved father say, “You are insane?!”
In part 3 next weekend, read about Chow’s experience with a legend named Maestro, a Boy and a place of ZEN.