The Viking of Soca Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez is 43 years old today.
Alvarez took to his Instagram page to mark the occasion and share how he plans to celebrate.
The "Big Bad Soca" superstar struck a pose all in black, with a black leather jacket and hat with the following message: I am eternally grateful to be able to see another birthday!
The Almighty God has allowed me to walk this earth 1, 357,084, 800 seconds, 22, 618, 080 minutes, 376,968 hours, 15, 707 days, 2243 weeks and 6 days.
4303.29% of a common year (365 days) and many of those were packed with mistakes I made in life but I would never trade this life for any other. I am blessed. No devil on any level will cease my God allowances.
Forgiveness and life is written for me on this day. It is ordered and declared. Thank you Lord for life and thank for love from my family and all around. @fayannlyons and Syri today is Cake and Ice cream day!!! Hahahaha 43.
Alvarez, who made his debut in the music industry in 1998, hails from Arima.
The Cancer-born singer quickly made a name for himself as the undisputed king of ragga soca, having won the “Ragga Soca Monarch” competition in both 2000 and 2001, the two years in which the competition was staged. He went on and won the Young King title in 2001, and captured the coveted title of International Soca Monarch in 2002, then reclaimed this title for three more years.
Alvarez has collaborated with many artists such as Kerwin DuBois, Machel Montano, Patrice Roberts, Fay Ann Lyons, Red Rat, Bounty Killer, and Super Blue, to name a few.
In 2013, Alvarez won the Soul Train Award for Best International Performance for his song "Differentology." In 2017 he released Turn Up, which reached no. 3, on the US Billboard Reggae Albums chart.
In 2018, Alvarez released a new track called Vintage Garlin, which followed his mega-hit, Famalay, which captured the Road March title in 2019. The song was a collaboration between soca superstars Machel Montano and Gamal Doyle, better known by his stage name Skinny Fabulous.
Alvarez is married to soca recording artist and songwriter Fay Ann Lyons Alvarez, the daughter of veteran soca star Superblue.
The ViQueen extended birthday greetings to her husband with a touching message on her Instagram page wishing him long life, full health, and protection.