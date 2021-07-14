Bunji Garlin

Bunji Garlin

The Viking of Soca Ian "Bunji Garlin" Alvarez is 43 years old today.

Alvarez took to his Instagram page to mark the occasion and share how he plans to celebrate.

The "Big Bad Soca" superstar struck a pose all in black, with a black leather jacket and hat with the following message: I am eternally grateful to be able to see another birthday!

The Almighty God has allowed me to walk this earth 1, 357,084, 800 seconds, 22, 618, 080 minutes, 376,968 hours, 15, 707 days, 2243 weeks and 6 days.

4303.29% of a common year (365 days) and many of those were packed with mistakes I made in life but I would never trade this life for any other. I am blessed. No devil on any level will cease my God allowances.

Forgiveness and life is written for me on this day. It is ordered and declared. Thank you Lord for life and thank for love from my family and all around. @fayannlyons and Syri today is Cake and Ice cream day!!! Hahahaha 43.

Alvarez, who made his debut in the music industry in 1998, hails from Arima.

The Cancer-born singer quickly made a name for himself as the undisputed king of ragga soca, having won the “Ragga Soca Monarch” competition in both 2000 and 2001, the two years in which the competition was staged. He went on and won the Young King title in 2001, and captured the coveted title of International Soca Monarch in 2002, then reclaimed this title for three more years.

Alvarez has collaborated with many artists such as Kerwin DuBois, Machel Montano, Patrice Roberts, Fay Ann Lyons, Red Rat, Bounty Killer, and Super Blue, to name a few.

In 2013, Alvarez won the Soul Train Award for Best International Performance for his song "Differentology." In 2017 he released Turn Up, which reached no. 3, on the US Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

In 2018, Alvarez released a new track called Vintage Garlin, which followed his mega-hit, Famalay, which captured the Road March title in 2019. The song was a collaboration between soca superstars Machel Montano and Gamal Doyle, better known by his stage name Skinny Fabulous.

Alvarez is married to soca recording artist and songwriter Fay Ann Lyons Alvarez, the daughter of veteran soca star Superblue.

The ViQueen extended birthday greetings to her husband with a touching message on her Instagram page wishing him long life, full health, and protection.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

United in faith worldwide

United in faith worldwide

IT’S that time of the year when Jehovah’s Witnesses typically meet for their annual convention. Their Assembly Hall at Chase Village in Central Trinidad would usually be abuzz with activity. Since construction was completed in 1994, the religious establishment has accommodated thousands of Witnesses and visitors for their three-day convention in addition to other special events.

+2
AI helps solve plastic waste crisis...

AI helps solve plastic waste crisis...

Engineering researchers are developing a unique method to increase the recycling of soft plastics by creating a smart robot that can identify, sort and separate different types of recyclable waste.

Prevent cervical cancer

Prevent cervical cancer

Too many women worldwide – particularly those in the poorest countries — continue to die from cervical cancer, a disease that is both preventable and treatable. The World Health Organisation and Human Reduction Programme have launched a new guideline to help countries make faster progress, more equitably, on the screening and treatment of this devastating disease.

Enjoying his encore on life’s stage

Enjoying his encore on life’s stage

If life is a stage, then veteran calypsonian Brother Valentino is determined to continue to give a performance for the ages.

Valentino turned 80 on Wednesday. The venerable bard says he is well aware his set is now in “extra time” and is inspired to make full use of every encore.

“I feel great and I give thanks to the Most High because you are allowed three score and ten and now I am enjoying the extra time that has been given to me,” the affable calypsonian told the Kitcharee during a chat this past week.

Miguel Maestre laments ‘Carnival I Miss You’

Miguel Maestre laments ‘Carnival I Miss You’

Toronto-based artiste Miguel Maestre has released a new track which is dedicated to all soca fans and international lovers of Carnival culture who share a common void due to the near 17-month lack of physical festival celebrations. This latest musical offering is entitled “Carnival I Miss You”.