Bunji/Jus Now remix Idris Elba’s UK summer jam

British actor/DJ Idris Elba is officially jumping on the soca train.
Elba has teamed with soca star Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) and DJ/production foursome Jus Now on the soca remix of his drum & bass collaboration “We Run the Area”, which also features UK music legends General Levy (Paul Levy) and Toddla T (Thoms Bell).
Jamaican reggae princess Naomi Cowan will also appear on the soca remix of the song, set for release on August 11 on Elba’s 7Wallace music label. The song is expected to have a massive impact at the 2023 edition of Notting Hill Carnival in London on August 27 and 28.
Jus Now’s Trinidadian producer/singer/songwriter Keshav Chandrath Singh told the Kitcharee he immediately jumped at the opportunity to produce the soca remix when approached by the trio. Chandrath Singh, British producer/DJ Sam Interface (Sam Chadburn), Serocee (Jerome Thompson) and Blase Vanguard (Tyronn Wilson) make up the Jus Now collective.
“They reached out and said they wanted to have a soca remix, as they wanted to do something focused towards Notting Hill Carnival. Toddla said he had Bunji & Jus Now in mind. We have played at his Notting Hill stage before and so there is that connection.
“They sent me the stems and within half hour, I sent him back something. It’s a power soca take and he was like ‘yeah this is it’. We sent it to Bunji and he didn’t hold back, is almost like he was showing off. It doesn’t even sound like a remix, it sounds like a record itself, and that goes a long way in propelling soca into a prominent space,” Chandrath Singh beamed.
The cross-Atlantic musical collab is a testament to going into new spaces, networking and making new connections, Chandrath Singh said.
“We have been doing the work. The groundwork has already been done, building relationships and making meaningful connections. Now when the call comes, it’s all about being professional and delivering.
Soca time coming
During the “Mother of All Carnivals” in February, Jamaican reggae star Shaggy (Orville Burrell) told the Kitcharee that soca music was close to having a major international breakthrough. Shaggy famously collaborated with soca star Machel Montano on “Torro Torro” in 1998. This year, he returned to team with Kes (Kees Dieffenthaller) on “Mood” and with Vincentian Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle) on “Don’t Run”.
Chandrath Singh says anyone paying attention to international music trends would see the sound trending towards a tropical tone.
“Really, there has been a lot of groundwork on the type of records we have been making. The music is a lot more palatable to ears beyond our diaspora. The truth is people have always known what calypso and soca music is, the challenge was to identify it and claim it.
“Luckily, we are connected with our Caribbean cousins. Those Jamaican dancehall collabs have really helped soca and that’s a massive big-up on their side. We are taking charge now. The opportunities for these big collaborations are appearing and its always better when the entities that are big and international household names come to you.”
Chandrath Singh said he will spend the coming days “leaking the record in true soca fashion”.
“You know in true soca fashion sometimes to buss a tune you have to spread it on the ground first with DJs so we done start that process.
“It’s interesting because they don’t do that in the UK, when they say August 11 it’s August 11. But collaborating on this project we get to see both approaches.
It’s the best of both worlds. And it’s fitting because that’s exactly what this song represents.”