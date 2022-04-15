Buns, anyone?

PURE passion.
That’s the vital ingredient in creating perfect hot cross buns, says veteran baker Cynthia Lau Lutchmansingh.
At a time of year when most nationals are seeking out the sweet, must-have fare for their Easter dessert table, making the right choice can become a bit overwhelming with so many options on offer.
Lau Lutchmansingh, head of the family-owned, South-famous Attong’s Bakery on Keate Street in San Fernando, says a bun with “a rich texture and full flavour” is a good place to start. The Lutchmansinghs’ love for the craft of baking however is what sets apart their Easter buns, cakes and eggs, she added.
“We believe that hot cross buns should have a rich texture, flavour and, most importantly, be crafted with passion. Locally sourced ingredients are used by our hard-working employees who transfer that love into every bun.
“Of course, every business must make improvements. Therefore, we developed new strategies in ways we can enhance our hot cross buns for our consumers,” a coy Lau Lutchmansingh said, holding the family secret close to her apron.
It all started with
a man from China
For more than half a century, Attong’s Bakery has offered a variety of delectable treats, pastries, savoury pies and freshly made breads to the southern business hub. The family bakery was first started by her father, China-born businessman Lau Poi Tong, in the 1960s as a one-man fresh bread depot.
Lau Lutchmansingh, 77, formally registered and established the Attong’s brand in 1966 following the passing of her father a year earlier. Since then, the bakery has become interwoven into the lives of southerners.
“At 22 years of age, I took ownership and established our brand in 1966. Since then, we have continuously supported our community through food drives, donations and many other charitable events,” she revealed.
Attong’s philosophy of family extends beyond involved blood relatives to extended staff, Lau Lutchmansign said. While the bakery “continues to thrive with the assistance of family”, its real strength is that “dedication is shared not just by blood relations but also by my Attong family”, she added.
“We flourish in our welcoming environment, which serves as a home away from home for our employees. Workers are continually encouraged to test new methods and share their ideas to make the bakery modern while remaining rooted.
“The interaction between management and employees resulted in the formation of a family, and it is this loyalty and commitment that keep us, and by extension myself, going,” she revealed.
That strong sense of family kept them going through the rough months of the pandemic, Lau Lutchmansingh revealed. As an essential business, the bakery became a staple source of food during the months of lockdown, which required employees to interact with the public.
“Our staff, which comprises 22 employees, majority of whom are women and single mothers, took the challenge to assist the bakery during this period. Precautions, routine sanitisation, temperate checks, wearing of masks and social distancing are continuously being conducted,” she said.
With businesses back to full operation, the bakery faces new challenges surrounding the sourcing and pricing of raw materials and fluctuating sales, she admitted.
“People are more cautious in spending money and where they purchased food. We are grateful that our customers are loyal and place their trust in us to serve them in a safe and caring manner,” she said.
Lau Lutchmansingh also took the opportunity to extend Easter greetings to all our readers, adding that they will be open today and Monday for all those looking for a last-minute sweet fix.
“We take this time to be thankful for health and strength, and we encourage everyone to be appreciative for what they have. Happy Easter from the Attong’s Bakery family to yours. Keep yourself safe and spread the love,” Lau Lutchmansingh concluded.
Attong’s Hot Cross Buns
Serving: 24 hot cross buns
Time: 2.5 hours
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups water
1 cup white granulated sugar
3 teaspoons salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter
10 cups flour
1/3 yeast
1/2 cup dried mixed fruits (optional)
2 teaspoons spice
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)
4 teaspoons vanilla essence
1 cup icing sugar
Glaze:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons water
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine dried fruits and boiling water. Let sit for 15 minutes, drain and set aside.
2. In your stand mixer, blend your flour, salt, sugar, yeast, spices and nutmeg.
3. In another bowl, add water, vanilla and butter. Combine one cup of flour to this wet mixture at a time.
4. Add drained fruits and transfer dough to a large, greased bowl.
5. Cover with a damp towel and let rise for 90 minutes. Tip: place a bowl of hot water below dough bowl to rise faster.
6. On your floured surface, cut dough into 24 pieces or your desired amount. Roll dough into balls and place in a buttered pan.
7. Cover once more with a damp tea towel to rise for an extra 30 minutes.
8. Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake buns for 25 minutes or until golden brown.
9. Generously glaze buns with sugar mixture. Let buns cool then place icing sugar in the form of a cross on top buns. Add a cherry for extra pizzazz.
10. Serve warm and with love.