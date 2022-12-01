Burna Boy set for T&T return

AFROBEATS fans can expect “a fantastic show” when Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) comes to Trinidad on December 16.
So says Crystal Cunningham, spokesperson for the concert’s co-promoter, Twisted Entertainment.
“The African Giant,” as Burna is fondly called, is set to appear at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. The show is jointly promoted by US-based Nigerian promotion company Duke Concept and local event planners Twisted Entertainment and SM Promotions.
“I do not foresee any issues with respect to his performance. All systems are a go and we are expecting a fantastic show,” Cunningham told the Express yesterday.
Cunningham’s assurances come less than two months after patrons were left soaked and muddy on a waterlogged field during Burna Boy’s appearance at the Plymouth Recreation Ground, on a stormy night in Tobago on October 27.
The Tobago Music Arts and Culture (TOMAC) group, promoters of that event, have since apologised for that unfortunate night saying the weather conditions “was out of their control” and sighting inadequate access to tents, flooring and other much needed supplies.
Cunningham says interest in Burna’s December 16 return has been instantaneous with the first batch of tickets being sold out within minutes of going on sale.
“Within 15 minutes of launching the Burna Boy concert, all general admission and VIP tickets at the first tier was sold out. Within a day the second tier was sold out. Our first tier for VIP has also sold out. This is evidence to show that the demand for seeing Burna Boy is very high. Everyone is looking forward to the concert experience,” Cunningham said during concert’s launch, on Wednesday, at the Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain.
‘Last, Last’ for 2022
Burna Boy’s return to T&T is part of a three-country Caribbean leg of his ongoing Love Damini Tour. Kes the Band and Jamaican dancehall star Popcaan will appear on the night of the concert in Port of Spain.
After his appearance in Port of Spain the “Last Last” singer will round off his 2022 tour schedule with shows at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica on December 17 and 18, respectively.
Duke Concept’s Osita Francis Ugeh, who famously promoted Burna Boy’s first ever concert—which attracted just over 300 patrons in Nigeria—said the upcoming show is in keeping with his company’s desire to bring African cultures together.
“The project is something we hope is ongoing that helps the culture and helps to blend the relationship between the sound from the (African) continent and those from the continent on the other side of the world. It’s about bridging the gap,” Ugeh told a small gathering at the Hilton on Wednesday.
Such collaborative efforts not only bring African creatives together, but can also enhance cultural exports from the respective territories, Ugeh added.
“It’s also about supporting the artistes that are from here because the only way you can export something is when we first enjoy the music and support (the makers),” Ugeh reasoned.
The Nigerian businessman called on corporate T&T to see the value in aligning their brands with such a global movement.
“Most companies are looking for where to put money, but it’s not just about putting money down its about long-term investment. Let’s make this a success not just for us, for Burna Boy, but for the entire music industry in Trinidad and Tobago. It will open doors and during the Carnival you will have more influx,” he added.
Ugeh noted that the global success of Afrobeats has increased interest in Caribbean culture and Carnival back in Africa.
“If you notice during the Carnival you having a lot more Africans interested in coming to the Carnival. Before it was not so. You had the Caribbeans on one side, the Africans in the diaspora on one side and the black Americans on one side. The truth is we are all from the motherland. How do we unite? One of the biggest ways to unite is through music and we must continue to try and unite ourselves as a black race through music, through our food and through culture,” Ugeh concluded.