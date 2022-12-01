Burna Boy set for T&T return

The festive Christmas season is upon us, coupled with the excitement of the World Cup tournament! It’s only fitting that we look into another common digestive issue that can often put a damper on our ability to enjoy life.

If this topic captured your attention, then you must be all too familiar with the fiery discomfort in your stomach that rises to your chest after you’ve had a meal. You’ve tasted that sourness or bitterness at the back of your mouth, or have had that burning wave that hits your throat and turns your voice hoarse.