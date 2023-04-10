Buy UWI, buy local

A new marketplace was launched at the historical Dudley Huggins Building on the St Augustine Campus of The University of the West Indies (The UWI). This revenue-generating project supports the marketing of various produce from the Faculty of Food and Agriculture (FFA) while helping to nurture students’ entrepreneurial skills.
Campus Principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine made the point that the FFA is the primary teaching and research faculty in Agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago and, in fact, is the only faculty in Agriculture across the five campuses of The UWI.
“For more than 100 years”, she said, “agriculture and this Faculty have been pivotal in agricultural development and food and nutrition security efforts in this country, and the region.”
Customers to the FFA Market Place have access to safe, locally grown produce and other sustainably raised items. Available are products from the University Field Station, roof-top greenhouse and other campus facilities.
It supports a wide range of products such as UWI-milk, sustainably raised gourmet meats (quail), fish and eggs, fresh vegetables, UWI sweet corn, honey, along with other artisan and specialty items. The market also sells ornamental plants and herbs, seedlings, seed kits, and compost.
Students and staff are encouraged to sell their own products in order to add an element of uniqueness and to build community identity and involvement. All products are selected by the FFA Market Place committee, which was formed to ensure products sold are of the highest quality, integrity, and created through sustainable practices.
FFA Dean, Prof Mark Wuddivira underscored FFA’s belief in more accessible produce which allows for better connectivity with The UWI community as well as external stakeholders.
“Our marketplace isn’t just about food — We believe that food has the power to bring people together, and we want to create a space where you can connect with others who share your passion. It’s about community building! We hope that our marketplace will become a hub of social activity, where you can meet new people, exchange ideas, and build lasting relationships,” said Professor Wuddivira. “Our marketplace is a testament to the vision and dedication of our faculty and staff members, who have worked tirelessly to create a dynamic and engaging environment that fosters creativity and innovation. We are proud to have a faculty that is not only committed to academic excellence but also to the practical application of that knowledge,” he added.
The FFA Market Place is open to the campus community from Monday to Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downstairs in Room A of the Dudley Huggins Building where payment can be made via both cash and Linx.