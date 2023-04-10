Buy UWI, buy local

A new marketplace was launched at the historical Dudley Huggins Building on the St Augustine Campus of The University of the West Indies (The UWI). This revenue-generating project supports the marketing of various produce from the Faculty of Food and Agriculture (FFA) while helping to nurture students’ entrepreneurial skills.

Campus Principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine made the point that the FFA is the primary teaching and research faculty in Agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago and, in fact, is the only faculty in Agriculture across the five campuses of The UWI.

“For more than 100 years”, she said, “agriculture and this Faculty have been pivotal in agricultural development and food and nutrition security efforts in this country, and the region.”

Customers to the FFA Market Place have access to safe, locally grown produce and other sustainably raised items. Available are products from the University Field Station, roof-top greenhouse and other campus facilities.

It supports a wide range of products such as UWI-milk, sustainably raised gourmet meats (quail), fish and eggs, fresh vegetables, UWI sweet corn, honey, along with other artisan and specialty items. The market also sells ornamental plants and herbs, seedlings, seed kits, and compost.

Students and staff are encouraged to sell their own products in order to add an element of uniqueness and to build community identity and involvement. All products are selected by the FFA Market Place committee, which was formed to ensure products sold are of the highest quality, integrity, and created through sustainable practices.

FFA Dean, Prof Mark Wuddivira underscored FFA’s belief in more accessible produce which allows for better connectivity with The UWI community as well as external stakeholders.

“Our marketplace isn’t just about food — We believe that food has the power to bring people together, and we want to create a space where you can connect with others who share your passion. It’s about community building! We hope that our marketplace will become a hub of social activity, where you can meet new people, exchange ideas, and build lasting relationships,” said Professor Wuddivira. “Our marketplace is a testament to the vision and dedication of our faculty and staff members, who have worked tirelessly to create a dynamic and engaging environment that fosters creativity and innovation. We are proud to have a faculty that is not only committed to academic excellence but also to the practical application of that knowledge,” he added.

The FFA Market Place is open to the campus community from Monday to Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downstairs in Room A of the Dudley Huggins Building where payment can be made via both cash and Linx.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Buy UWI, buy local

Buy UWI, buy local

A new marketplace was launched at the historical Dudley Huggins Building on the St Augustine…

A neurological movement disorder

A neurological movement disorder

THE moment Sukdeo (not his real name) was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD), he was determined to lead an active life. But despite his best efforts, he knows that he is up against a formidable, progressive disease that knows no cure.

Jaron calls on Christ the redeemer

Jaron calls on Christ the redeemer

Whatever you’re going through, be it a failing marriage, family relations, business or finances, God can turn things around in your life. So says gospel singer Jaron (Jaron Nurse).

“Easter is bout Christ and I pray we learn a lot. There is so much to learn in this story about someone that came to die for our sins,” Jaron began saying during an uplifting WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday afternoon.

The Gospel according to Nathanael

The Gospel according to Nathanael

The gospel music movement is alive and kicking in T&T says singer/songwriter/producer Ryan “Nathanael” Hamilton.

Hamilton’s Fisherman Project production house, which he runs with his younger brother Daniel, is the creative force behind many of the gospel crossover hits heard in recent years. The two have worked with many of the genre’s heavy hitters, including Jaron (Jaron Nurse), Positive (Joel Murray) and Sherwin Gardner.

Tobago’s popular Easter cultural events return

Tobago’s popular Easter cultural events return

Two iconic cultural events are returning to Tobago’s Easter celebrations and promise to be bigger and better this year. The famous Carnbee/Mt Pleasant Easter Monday Sports Meeting and Goat Races and Buccoo’s Goat and Crab Race Festival promise to be two of the biggest celebrations on the island this year. The events will take place on April 10 and 11, and are expected to attract scores of locals and tourists.

Mother’s Day Concert at the Waterfront

Mother’s Day Concert at the Waterfront

The ladies in Trinidad and Tobago are preparing for a very special treat, as Mother’s Day approaches and Nu-Wave Event Solutions Limited prepares to host the second instalment of their annual “Live For Us” premium concert experience on May 13, at the Hyatt Waterfront. During the Middle Ages, the custom developed of allowing people who had moved away from where they grew up to come back to visit their home or “mother” churches (and their mothers), on the fourth Sunday of the Christian festival of Lent.