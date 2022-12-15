‘Bye-bye-oh’ Burna Boy?

JAHMELA Hidee Lamour Jacobson, a United States activist with Trini roots, is the recipient of the United States President’s Volunteer Service Award (President’s Award) for her work in community activism. The ceremony took place on December 2 at the Hilton Long Island Huntington, Melville, New York.

The prestigious award, given by the president of the United States, recognises the important role of volunteers and honours United States citizens and permanent residents whose service positively impacts communities by solving some of the toughest challenges facing the United States.