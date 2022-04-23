Céline Sciamma on unearthing moments of transformation

“It’s long overdue. Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) should be given the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).”

So said Mt Lambert based ace arranger, musician and composer Leston Paul, as Trinidad and Tobago commemorates the 100th birthday of Roberts. Roberts (Gen D’ Arime) was born in Arima, on April 18, 1922, and died on February 11, 2000. To date, his multi-talented son Kernal Roberts has been leading the call to bestow the ORTT on his beloved patriarch, famous for songs including “Trouble In Arima”, “My Pussin”, “Rainorama” and “Sugar Bum Bum:.