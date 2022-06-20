First-time author Té Amun seems to have intertwined her past, present and future through the creation of her book Calypso Baby - A Visit to My Grandparents.
The children’s story and activity book, which she hopes to have on the schools curriculum, is dedicated to her son, three-year-old Akhimien, but makes reference to her grandmother who was an extempo queen – at least among members of the family.
Grandmom Mary Williams, who once entered the popular local talent show Scouting for Talent, used to tell Té Amun stories of musicians and her days of going to parties. The image of her grandmother dancing to local music while mopping the floors is one that remained with Té Amun since she was nine years old.
Williams passed away a month ago, at the age of 93. While she was unable to read the finished version of Calypso Baby, she gave Té Amun her blessing when told about the book. Williams’s name and the names of other family members who played a significant role in the author’s life have been mentioned as characters in the book.
It tells the story of a boy by the name of George and his visit to his grandparents’ home. George is described, in the book, as having “wiggled to calypso” while still in the womb and was dubbed a “calypso baby” by his grandmother.
The story delves into activities George and his cousins enjoy while at their grandparents’ house. This includes dancing to the rhythms of pan on the radio and his grandfather playing the guitar. George’s grandmother also sings extempo. The book further mentions calypsoes from the Roaring Lion and Baron and his grandfather’s fun facts about calypso, soca and some calypsonians.
With word sleuths, vocabulary and comprehension questions within the 63 pages, Té Amun is hoping, in the near future, her book will be available not only in stores but also in schools. Her role as a student aide helped her realise the impact of calypsoes on the students. “To me, there’s a lot of music that Trinidad and Tobago has to offer and I believe more calypso sessions should be included in the schools.” In fact, this is what led to the concept of the book.
Positive reviews
Té Amun got positive reviews when she pitched the idea to teachers who found the book will help children learn more about our local music. She took the thought further during the Covid-19 pandemic and explained to the Express, “In 2020, I visited a curriculum officer and he gave me a few guidelines to help me with the process, what to do and what not to do if I wanted to take that big step. In 2021 I followed his advice.” She later got a retired teacher to edit her work and this teacher gave it the all-clear.
Té Amun also gave the book to a teacher involved in home schooling and was excited over the positive feedback that the child wanted her book to be read to him more than once.
The biggest fan of the piece, so far, however may be Akhimien who knows his name is among the print. Té Amun added, “He thinks George looks like him. He’s not old enough to do the activities as yet so I read the story to him before bedtime.”
The book was illustrated by 24-year-old Denzil Hercules, a former pupil at Pleasantville Secondary School who is studying abroad. Té Amun explained that while Hercules did paintings in the past, it was his first time illustrating a book. She left the ideas for the drawings up to him and was shocked that the illustration of the grandmother and grandchild— which was used on the book’s cover — was similar to a picture she had of Akhimien combing her grandmother’s hair. It brought tears to her eyes.
Té Amun, of Marabella, who is married and also the mother of eight-month-old Téjanor, aspires to write other children’s books to highlight pan and the different religions in this country.
She was able to print the initial copies of her first book after she applied for funding through the Culture and Creative Arts Fund offered by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts. While she is yet to have a book launch, she plans to keep the price budget-friendly.
Overall, Té Amun is proud of her work and wants children to feel proud on reading the book. She told the Express, “It’s a storybook, but there are activities, even a certificate to the back, so the children feel they have achieved a task. I am a person that likes to create and I wanted to create something that is not on the market.”
Calypso Baby is available for sale on Instagram or Facebook. The author can also be reached at 398-4345.