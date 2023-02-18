Calypso Nite (Myron Bruce) is the first ever National Freestyle champion.
Bruce won the title and the $50,000 prize at the inaugural staging of the competition at Kaisorama, on Thursday night, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The 2018 National Extempo Monarch schooled soca act Preedy (Akeem Chance) on the intricacies of marrying clever word play with effective punch lines, during the highly anticipated final for the best off-the-cuff lyricist. In a clear knock out punch Bruce sang:
Right now I’m tellin you I’m not playing slips
Me eh takin’ no licks from no man with hips
Ah tellin’ yuh straight up, watch at me
Nobody crossing river with pants dey yuh see
Let meh tell yuh dis, allyuh I must let you know
Me eh lettin’ dis loser beat me so
Dey call me incredible Calypso Nite
And I gwan deal wit this man tonight
Preedy let meh tell dis, ah have to tell yuh straight
In case yuh don’t know and I just cyah wait
Ah tellin yuh right now, wit’ de lyrics wat a spit
Ah hear you was the man Watson Duke was wit’
And in case you don’t know dis for sure
Don’t ever come on this stage like before
And talk no nonsense anywhere yuh go
Because I is de man dey call calypso
All in de freestyle ting I will let you know
Ah tell yuh straight up it is a fight
Because ah beating this bobolee tonight
All in good fun
Despite the hard-hitting insults spat in the heat of fire a jovial Bruce maintained it was all in good fun when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Friday afternoon.
“I mean it was all in fun. A lot of people didn’t know this is where I started in the 90s, before I throw meh hat in de extempo ring. Anybody who would have know me from that time know how good I am at, as we used to call it, chant out,” Bruce chuckled.
Bruce said together with fellow competitors Snakey (Heaven Charles) and Fireball (Rohan Richards) he decided to enter the competition’s first edition to “bring structure” and “set a bar”.
“When TUCO (Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation) said they were gonna do this to find a way to build a bridge to the youth, I thought to myself, alright some people in TUCO understand the assignment of bridging the gap.
“I decided to put my hat in the ring, not to necessarily win a title or money, but to come out and set a standard. I was able to come and set the bar in a certain way,” he added.
The versatile Maraval-born entertainer commended Preedy for “holding his own under fire”. He urged the Maloney-born singer and others from within his circles to consider being a part of the competition next year.
“Preddy held his own. He really did well. I think in the end his inexperienced showed. Again ,being able to freestyle and to war and make bacchanal is two different things. Where the inexperience told was in the lack of understanding how to deal with a topic and converse on a topic for a minute and half. It’s not easy, it’s tough,” Bruce added.
A successful rebrand
Winning an award in the first Carnival outing since rebranding himself as Calypso Nite “was the biggest reward”, Bruce said. The Chaguanas-based performer was formerly called The Incredible Myron B.
“That was the biggest reward coming off the rebrand. As we push the Myron B brand into different spaces it was good to come out and win a title where people wouldn’t normally see Myron B,” he explained.
Bruce said he believes the competition has a viable future as more and more freestylers will be now coaxed out of the darkness and onto the national platform.
“I think there is a viable future. Preddy and Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxill) have been throwing their hat in the extempo ring for years. This gave dem a space to show their talent in a more comfortable space. The whole concept of giving them their space within the space was a masterstroke. It’s just about marrying the discipline needed to follow the criteria,” he said.
As for a talented young freestyler watching the replay on YouTube believing they can one-up him and take the title next year, Bruce says come through.
“I want them to come. But they have to understand the assignment. It’s not just coming and spitting lyrics, but also understanding the framework. Study that and come and raise the bar higher than we set it this time around. Once we do that it would be a very good opportunity to get zess and steam artistes into this space where they can now compete for honours,” Bruce concluded.