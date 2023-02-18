Calypso Nite

Lyons will sing in first position in defence of her National Calypso Monarch title at tonight’s Dimanche Gras showcase at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

In 2020 the Chaguanas-based calypso/soca entertainer became only the fifth woman to win the title. The two-year pandemic-forced hiatus of the competition meant hers is by default the longest female reign in calypso history.