Canada Dry

“Oh lord...I’ve missed my band, the food, the lifestyle, the whole place.”
So lamented Canada-based soca chutney singer KI (Kris Persad) about not being able to return to his home base in Trinidad and Tobago for the better part of the last 18 months.
Closed international borders left the Barataria-born entertainer stuck in Toronto throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic. With borders now reopened KI says he is paying close attention to the staggered reopening of the local economy in planning his return to T&T.
“Too many things to really list why I missed home. Did I mention food? KI continued through a pained chuckle during an online exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.
“We are planning to come back to Trinidad as soon as we can, while watching the reopening of our industry,” he continued more seriously.
“We understand and agree the safety of the people comes first, so until we’re able to bring numbers back down at home and become a little freer, it might just be a little while again. Hopefully not too long.”
Eased restrictions in the Great White North has meant KI could finally get back to doing what he does best: making music. He is back to his comical best, warning men who value their girlfriends and wives not to introduce them to him with the boasty new single “Way From Me”.
The music video for the project was produced by videographer Kieran Khan who has previously worked with Trinidadian/American rapper Cardi B (Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) and Jamaicans Sean Paul (Paul Henriques), Buju Banton (Mark Myrie) and the Marley family.
“It’s my first chutney soca since ‘One Thing’ back in December of 2019. The feedback has been phenomenal with the popular comment being ‘it’s like he never left’,” KI boasted.
On the road again
After months of stay-at-home orders in Toronto KI says it feels good to be able to move around with relative freedom. The city rolled back restrictions in July, allowing indoor events of up to 25 people and outdoor events of up to 100 people. The retail sector, religious houses and restaurants were also allowed to reopen at an indoor capacity of 25 per cent and outdoor of 75 per cent.
“We have tried our best to get through this pandemic as comfortably as possible. Being a musician/singer from Trinidad, having stayed home for this long period without the excitement of the stage was definitely different. But most importantly the pandemic gave some of us time. If felt amazing just getting to be a daddy for that time,” he revealed.
More than anything, KI says it has been liberating to be able to once again shoot a music video with a full crew. The “Way From Me” video was shot in Miami, USA. He also has two new upcoming singles a soca track produced by New York-based Rebel Musik called “San Juan” and another collaboration with Maha Productions here in T&T that he remains rather tight-lipped about.
“We experienced a lot of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders so it definitely hampered any way for us to properly do music videos, as we do them now, with a full team working to make sure everything is as seamless and well done as possible,” he said.
Armed with new material KI is set to start his North American tour with a full band performance at Legends in Orlando, Florida on August 27. He is also booked to appear at Amazua in New York City on August 29.
“These shows will feature the full “KI & The Band”, the rebranding of JMC 3veni, with Neval Chatelal & Savita Singh. After that it’s a mix of solo and band gigs, as we get ready to return to Miami Carnival 2021,” he revealed.
As for the possibility of Carnival 2022 here in T&T KI says: “I’m keeping my fingers crossed.
“We, just like any other lover of Carnival, would love to see a Carnival happen, but once again, only if it’s safe. That’s the most I could say for now. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we’re able to get ourselves in a much more comfortable and manoeuvrable position, and then hopefully get to do a least a safe version of Carnival for everyone.
“For many who don’t understand, it’s literally a part of us and we miss it dearly. Once we can, the plans will be inclusive of great music, visuals, performances, and to soak up and all the niceness I’ve missed being off stage,” KI concluded.