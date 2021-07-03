Canadian by birth, Trini via roots

“I tell everybody I was born in Trinidad, left when I was one and grew up in Toronto. That’s a story I tell and my mom is always giving me a hard time trying to roast me in public, ‘steups! You weren’t born in Trinidad Jaime; stop lying.’ But I’s ah Trini. Lol.” Declared Canadian actor, Jaime M Callica, or is it Trini actor.
Though born in Ontario, Callica is as Trini as a breakfast of two doubles, slight with chandon beni, cucumber and an Apple J. He can’t miss a Carnival, just can’t resist a fete and can’t help but lose control when he hears soca music.
Callica’s passion for Carnival and the culture of Trinidad is embedded in his DNA. He is the grandson of the late cultural icon, George Ng Wai, panman, guitarist producer and founding manager of the band Second Imij. Callica inherited his grandfather’s passion for Carnival, calypso, soca and the arts in general.
Callica currently portrays the role of Agent Brian Rollins on Tyler Perry’s BET series, Ruthless. This is his first series regular role, but he boasts an impressive portfolio that includes work on television and in movies among them Batwoman, Upside Down Magic, A Merry Liddle Christmas (1 + 2), Christmas on Holly Lane, Tales from the Hood (1+3), Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and quite a few more.
“Working with Tyler Perry is a great blessing. Forty-two days before I booked that job, I got it in my heart that I was really ready to become a series regular. As actors we want it because it comes with regular work, prestige and the money, but it’s also about furthering your craft and wanting to work with someone specifically.
“So, I said I wanted to be a series regular Lord and I wanted it to be with Tyler Perry. And I guess it was on my path, because as you know, his plan is the ultimate. I started tweeting Mr P every day. I’d say Mr P I’m ready to be a series regular and I want that to be with YOU. Forty-two days later I got an audition and on November 29, 2019 I was off to Atlanta to shoot,” Callica said.
Callica has been quite busy even in the midst of the pandemic, working on the Ruthless series along with several other projects including a movie for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network and another Merry Liddle Christmas movie due for the 2021 Christmas season on Lifetime.
The versatile actor has desired a career in the performing arts since his childhood. His first source of inspiration was Michael Jackson whose singing and dance moves caused Callica to want to be like Mike and pursue a music career.
“When I was a kid, I used to impersonate Michael Jackson for pay. My first job at seven or eight years old, I would get hired to perform at community events, weddings and birthdays. Anything Michael did, I wanted to do.
My first love was dancing. If I could sing I’d be a singer. I was the kind of kid that would do only what i excelled at. For example I was great at martial arts and I was the youngest black belt in Canada. I was National Junior Champion a few years in a row. I also played baseball and ran track,” Callica said.
Not having interest in pursuits in which he didn’t believe he’d excel, kept Callica from pursuing an acting career earlier in his youth. The reality that even if one was exceptionally talented, that didn’t guarantee success, was ever present in his mind.
“It wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I decided to take the plunge. I had a small real estate business. I was working at a bank and I left and eventually opened convenience stores. Then one day in 2012, I woke up and said today’s the day. I called my realtor and put everything up for sale.
“It had been a really stressful year. My then girlfriend was a dancer and was dancing at Moulin Rouge in Paris. So I went up to Paris for New Years, spent a couple weeks in Europe and returned on January 16, 2013 and that’s what I call my origin date of me becoming an actor,” Callica said.
The black challenge
Callica testifies that the challenges of being a black actor, a black performer for that matter, are many. A lot of the studio executives in the arena as well as the writers and producers are Caucasian and almost through no fault of their own they don’t regularly hire blacks. This is not necessarily because they don’t want to, but because they are not accustomed to doing so. Callica also said that subconsciously they want to take care of their own and that is not a bad thing in itself. He understands this as on the flip side, black and Asian executives want to hire their own also.
“The challenges being a black man in this industry are plentiful. Challenges of being a black performer period are many. How do I say this respectfully, eloquently? It’s not that they don’t want to hire minorities, it’s that they are not accustomed to doing so. I think subconsciously you want to take care of your own…
“…The problem for me is that in doing so, having a show that doesn’t represent society (as a whole), you’ve alienated those that are watching your show or movie that don’t look like the majority of people that are on the screen. Their experiences are different (to the people who are sometimes portraying them).
“But I think to a greater detriment, what can happen is if you cast a show in a certain way because you’re accustomed to, you’ve missed out on opportunities to cast people that can be better. And I’m not saying intrinsically as a black man I’m necessarily better, but I know there have been times I’ve not gotton a role because of the colour of my skin, even if I was better for it,” Callica said.
A roti a day
Last year was the first time Callica was not in Toronto to play mas for Caribana. He said he always plays Jouvert in Trinidad, even if he doesn’t get to play pretty mas. So 2020 was not a very good year for Callica as the pandemic took away his Carnival and kept him away from Trinidad.
“My love for soca is absolute, My love for Trinidad is absolute. My love for Carnival is absolute. Twenty-twenty is the first year in my whole life that I wasn’t in Toronto for Caribana playing mas. Even if I don’t play pretty mas in Trinidad, I always play for Jouvert. I missed three Carnivals in a row because it was pilot season and I had booked jobs. So, 2016, 2017 and 2018 I couldn’t make it to Trinidad and it sucked.
“It was terrible because I really look forward to my Carnival and to seeing my family. I missed going down to Cipriani Boulevard, my favourite doubles man is right opposite the Mario’s there. I miss Don’s roti. If I could go by Don’s every day for roti, I do. I genuinnly love everything about my island.
“I remember being on the truck from when I was small with Second Imij for Carnival with my Uncle Joey (Ng Wai) and my grandfather (George Ng Wai) was the band’s manager. I loved being around Uncle Johnny (Gonsalves), Uncle Russel (Cadogan), Uncle Hilton (Dalzell) and Auntie Trish (Kelshall).
“From when I was seven/eight years old I was wherever Imij went wining up the place. I was there with my mom of course and the only kid that was backstage. When I was maybe nine, I was part of this little soca performing group and one day I had asked Uncle Joey to go over some of the music with me. Uncle Hilton was there going over some of the vocals. We were at the hotel in one of their rooms and I wasn’t a great singer, so I was having a bit of a problem getting it, and here were these professional musicians helping me out. Then we went and got something to eat with the other members. They had performed till after 4 a.m. so they would sleep late and I was anxious to go meet them. My mom kept having to tell me, not yet, they’re still sleeping. That’s just one of the many wonderful memories hanging out with the band,” Callica said.
“On a day to day basis, I can’t live without my soca, nah boy,” he concluded.