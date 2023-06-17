Canadian super DJ LostBoyJay coming ‘home’ to T&T

Canadian party starter LostBoy Jay is one of the most in-demand DJs on the Toronto club circuit.
Born Jay Daillie, the global charting dance, hip-hop and house DJ/music producer is bringing his titillating turntable talents to T&T for the SOTU Nights showcase, on June 30, at Fuzion Nightlife, Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s.
“It’s crazy. It’s such a crazy feeling (coming to T&T) because I’m going to the place that inspired me as a kid,” a jovial Jay told the Kitcharee during a recent friendly phone call.
Although he’s never touched these shores, Jay says his upcoming trip feels like a homecoming party.
His lifelong love affair with music started as an inquisitive tween in the classroom of Trinidadian music teacher Solomon Cupid. There he learned to read music playing the tenor pan and later joined the school’s steel orchestra.
“That’s how I got into music, being part of the steelpan band. The pan showed me how music can make people move and make them dance. It’s something I’ve been determined to do with my music ever since.
The affable performer went on to play in a classic jazz band, but quickly learned he preferred creating new musical themes over covering established songs.
“It wasn’t for me. I didn’t wanna read music and play someone else’s song. I wanted to play my own songs. When I was in high school I discovered you can make music on the computer. At the time, my boys were rapping and using beats from YouTube. I decided to make my own beats and started recording them, that’s when I started getting confidence in myself,” he recalled.
Jay would go on to build a reputation as a “vibes starter” on the Canadian party circuit. He shared his original instrumentations on online music platforms and racked up millions of streams that almost immediately took his brand global.
“I thought about pan and soca too, but it’s kinda tough. Soca is so fast, it’s hard to blend. The steelpan is easier to work with. I’m experimenting with it and its definitely getting there,” he said.
“I’m happy to come to Trinidad to soak up the vibes and immerse myself more into the culture. If I get to meet and work with some like-minded artistes I’m also open to that.
The charismatic DJ has charted across the globe including in his home base of Canada, the US, UK, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Netherlands, Lithuania, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Estonia Australia, New Zealand.
Building day by day
Last year Jay landed his first major record deal when his single “Could Be Wrong” was picked up by Polydor Records a member of the Universal Music Group. Since then he has released the hit singles “Altered State” and “Agua” which are already charting globally.
Prior to that breakthrough success Jay admits to the overwhelming frustration he felt waiting for his seemingly never coming big break. The call came literally the day after he exploded on his team about not making the impact he wanted with his music.
“I was getting annoyed. I was making so much music and felt like what do I have to do again to get noticed. The very next day my inbox was flooded with record labels wanting to talk to me,” he recalled.
Jay says his experience is a lesson to all creatives to keep following their passions by continuing to trust the process.
“It’s always that one more day. One day can change your life. When I think about my 13-year-old self making beats in my bedroom I want to say to that kid thank you for not giving up. So many people give up before they have a chance.
“You really have to keep working knowing it will happen one day. You may be working for ten years and one more day can change your life. Obviously, the ten years prior led you to it, but you can go ten years and stop the day before that day comes and then nothing happens,” he said.
He thinking of infusing pan in his dance music? Jay says it’s a blend he first experimented with in his teens and one he is eager to return to in the coming year.
“It’s all a part of the journey to becoming the artiste I already see myself as being. I just have to grow into those shoes and clothes to become that person. I want to grow big, that’s the way I’ve always been go big or go home,” Jay concluded with a laugh.