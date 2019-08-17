‘Canboulay Riots’ for Carifesta stage

Vaughnette Bigford

Vaughnette Bigford

For the first time, the re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots, one of the largest street theatres in Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, will be spotlighted in the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta).

The re-enactment, which traditionally takes place on the Piccadilly Greens, and heralds the start of Carnival revelry, will debut outside of the Carnival season, at midnight on August 23rd at the Queen’s Park Savannah. The play is written and directed by poet, playwright and cultural activist Eintou Pearl Springer, and performed by her family company Idakeda Ltd, in collaboration with the National Carnival Commission (NCC).

