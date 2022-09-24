Long-lasting romantic relationships can and do still exist says fusion singer Candice Corbie.
Corbie, known in pop music circles by the sugar sweet moniker Candy K, puts rhyme and melody to that belief with her new singe “Feel That Love”. She sings:
Love is something amazing
It doesn’t grow on trees
An unconditional feeling
That we embrace easy
It just take that one spark , to ignite that fire
And keep it alive, for the rest of our life
The multi-genre singer/songwriter says the CLAUDD (Christopher Dias)-produced track is a timely reminder to everyone in healthy loving relationship to celebrate their significant other.
“The world, as it is right now, needs more love. The song is about feeling and sharing love with a deep appreciation for your significant other. Relationships rarely last long, in this day and age. This is just a reminder to persons, who are fortunate to be in a great relationship, to hold on to them, don’t take them for granted and cherish them,” Corbie told the Kitcharee during an online exchange on Friday.
Corbie, who celebrated 14 years of marriage to her husband Russell in July, recently released a music video for her ode to true love. The production, which features Russell and their two daughters Katelynn (10) and Kynleigh (five), was led by Abigail Corbie and Alasdair Bell and shot on location at Yarra Beach on the north coast of the island.
“Thankfully we had good weather that day,” Corbie said of the stunning sunlit visuals of her performing on the picturesque, deserted beach.
The diminutive vocalist credited CLAUDD with nailing the island sound that inspired the perfect vocal delivery to complement those visuals.
“CLAUDD sent the riddim to me and I wrote the lyrics and melody on it. I also recorded the vocals at my own personal home studio, which allowed me to experiment and tweak how I wanted to have the vocals done. I love infusing rich harmonies and placing them at strategic places in songs to enhance the overall production,” Corbie explained.
The single will form part of an EP she is currently working on, Corbie added. The project will “display the different moods of Candy Kay”, she said.
“Last year 2021, I released a soca-infused tribute to women especially those dedicated mothers of all forms, entitled “Superwoman” and I launched it on YouTube using a lyric video. “Feel that love” is the second song that I’ve released thus far under my Candy Kay Music brand which was officially born in 2021. These two releases are available on all streaming platforms – Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube etc.,” she said.
Progressing through the pandemic
Corbie’s recent creative spark is not by chance. The buzzing musician purposely kept busy through the down period of the pandemic earning an Honours Diploma in Music Business from Metalworks Institute of Sound and Music Production in Canada.
“I had to adjust to the reality of online classes. Then there was the difficulty of being in a foreign land with our borders closed and the struggle to get back home. I knew the pain and anxiety of losing close friends and family members to Covid and so actually felt as if the world was going to end.
“Music provided the outlet that I needed from the doom and gloom that threatened to overwhelm me. So, you see, that fire that music gives me, never dies. Eventually I jumped straight back into my music and started writing, invested in some additional studio equipment and created the space to record my own vocals and do demos from home,” she recalled.
Returning to Trinidad following the reopening of the borders she immediately got back into rehearsals with her pop fusion band Overdrive and appeared as a guest act at pan soloist Johann Chuckaree’s concert on Father’s Day Weekend in June.
“It was amazing sharing the stage with him and his amazing talented sister and pianist, Johanna Chuckaree, as well as the fantastic band of musicians led by the appointed musical director and renowned guitarist/musician and friend Enrico Camejo and cast of performers at the event. I truly love supporting artists and fellow creatives and look forward to being a part of future events, no matter the genre,” she beamed.
It’s going to be busy six months for Corbie as she has three more releases planned through the turn of the year. She also has a busy Christmas season ahead with her parang band Voces Jovenes.
“Right now I’m juggling between different music elements. I’m heavily involved with my parang band Voces Jovenes, as Musical director and main lead vocalist, so amidst everything that’s happening, I look forward to all upcoming performances this Parang season.
“Also, (her band) Overdrive performs different genres of music at private, corporate, public events and gatherings, so I look forward to those performances as well. With regards to my solo stint as Candy Kay, I intend to be involved in anything and everything music wise, whether it means supporting fellow artists, providing background vocals live and in studio, singing calypso.
“My vision is: Impacting lives through music. Music is my passion and it truly makes me happy, so I intend to keep working on my craft, putting music out there and continue collaborating with others in the industry,” Corbie concluded.
