Canine Parvovirus: What Every Dog Owner Should Know

Lately, we have all been hearing in the news about a particular virus causing illness and death among the human population all over the world.
But did you know that for dogs, there is a highly contagious virus that we need to be aware of, and take precautions against, as it can cause severe illness and death in puppies? It is called Canine Parvovirus (CPV) commonly referred to as “parvo” and it is every dog owner’s worse nightmare.
A healthy puppy can go from bright, alert, and responsive to critically ill in just a few days, but luckily, it is a preventable disease. The purpose of this article is to make all new puppy/dog owners aware of the risks and clinical signs of parvovirus infection, what to do if your dog is showing signs of infection, and how to prevent it.
What is parvo?
Parvo is a highly contagious virus that affects unvaccinated puppies between 7 weeks and 12 months of age. Direct transmission of the virus occurs when a puppy sniffs or licks infected dogs or contaminated faeces, while indirect transmission occurs when a puppy sniffs or licks people/clothing/shoes/surfaces/inanimate objects that has been contaminated with the faeces of an infected dog. It is important to note that CPV is species specific, and this means that humans cannot get parvovirus from dogs.
Once a dog has contracted parvo, the virus targets the rapidly dividing cells in the body (the cells that line the small intestine, the lymph nodes, the thymus, and the bone marrow). The gastrointestinal tract and the bone marrow are more seriously affected leading to severe gastrointestinal problems and in rare cases inflammation of the heart.
Which dog breeds are more at risk for Parvo?
Breeds that have an increased risk of contracting the virus includes:
• German shepherds
• Doberman pinschers
• Rottweilers
• English springer spaniels
• American pit bull terriers
What are the risk factors for parvo?
Factors that predispose to parvoviral infection in puppies are a lack of protective immunity (inappropriate or absence of vaccination), presence of intestinal parasites, and overcrowded, unsanitary, and stressful environmental conditions. Exposure to other dogs in dense housing conditions like a shelter environment can also increase the risk of contracting parvo.
What are the clinical signs of parvo in dogs?
The most common clinical signs indicating that a dog has contracted parvo are:
• Vomiting
• Diarrhoea (in most cases blood is present in the faeces)
• Loss of appetite
• Fever
• Lethargy
• Weight loss
• Depression
• Dehydration (due to the vomiting and diarrhoea)
If your puppy or dog shows any of these clinical signs, you should contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.
Parvo can cause death in 48-72 hours following the onset of the above clinical signs, however, not all cases are fatal once prompt medical treatment is sought. Animals left untreated would typically die from dehydration or shock along with bacterial sepsis (severe and life-threatening response to a bacterial infection) that can occur due to damage of the small intestines.
How is parvo diagnosed and treated?
Infection with parvovirus can be potentially fatal and the dog will require intensive care treatment, therefore, the sooner the dog is diagnosed the better the chances of survival. Parvovirus is often diagnosed by a veterinarian based on the dog’s history, physical examination, and laboratory tests.
Unfortunately, there is no drug that would kill the virus in infected dogs, therefore, treatment is based on intensive care efforts necessary to support the dog’s body systems until the immune system can get rid of the viral infection on its own. Your veterinarian may prescribe treatment that would consist of: stabilising dehydration by replacing the lost fluids and electrolytes, ensuring proper nutrition, administering medication to control vomiting and diarrhoea, administering antimicrobials to prevent secondary bacterial infections from the damaged small intestines, and analgesia to aid with abdominal discomfort or pain.
Treatment for parvovirus can be expensive, and infected dogs can still die despite aggressive treatment. It would therefore be prudent as a dog owner to know the clinical signs of parvo because an early diagnosis and rapid, aggressive treatment can result in successful outcomes with a 90 per cent survival rate.
What can I do to prevent parvo?
Somewhat similar to measures for preventing coronavirus infection in humans, vaccination and proper hygiene are key components to keeping your puppies safe from parvovirus. Vaccination for the parvovirus is recommended for all puppies in order to obtain best protection against parvovirus during the first few months of life. The vaccine should be administered every three to four weeks between the ages of 6 and 16 weeks. It is important to remember that despite proper vaccination, a very minute percentage of dogs fail to develop adequate protective immunity and such animals remain susceptible to infection. Until the puppy is fully protected, never expose unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated puppies to environments where infected or unvaccinated dogs could have introduced the parvovirus, for example, in boarding facilities or parks.
Proper hygiene and sanitation are also critical components in the prevention of parvo. Owners should disinfect non-porous surfaces in the environment with dilute bleach (1 part bleach to 30 parts of water) allowing for at least ten minutes of exposure time to get rid of the virus and prevent transmission to your pet dog.