Capturing the beauty in buildings

Tevin Mills

Architectural and interior design photographer, Tevin Mills.

BUILDINGS are more than just brick and mortar. They also provide shelter and in some cases they are works of art and cultural symbols.

As an architectural and interior design photographer, it’s Tevin Mills’ job to capture the lines, curves, symmetry and shape of buildings and interior spaces

Mills is fascinated by buildings and interiors. Since 2019 he has been bringing a fresh new look to the real estate, interior design and hotel industry in T&T and the Caribbean with his business TRM Photographic Services. His journey into photography began in 2010 when he got his first camera phone.

“I would take photos of anything and everything and spend time learning how to edit the photos. I did that for many years until I got my first camera, and I kept developing my skills and processing digital photographs,” he said.

Mills spent the early years of his career as a landscape and travel photographer but there was something about fine art photos of skyscrapers and city architecture that captivated him. Although T&T can hardly boast of having skyscrapers and fancy public architecture, Mills learned that there is a market for photographers of interior design, real estate, hotels and architecture.

“This was not a service being offered by any other photographer here in Trinidad as a specialty. Most times it was a wedding photographer or some other type of photographer who might try taking photos of a building or hotel without actually specialising in architecture photography,” he said.

Mills decided to take a risk and develop the market. Architectural photography isn’t just about taking pictures of buildings and spaces, there are several elements at play, including weather, the time of day and of course - lighting. Although Mills insists that he doesn’t have a more creative eye than others, what sets his work apart from other photographers is his eye for detail. When Mills enters a room or building for the first time, his initial instinct is to admire the space, then his brain goes into overdrive as he imagines how best to transfer the beauty of the space into a photograph.

One of his most memorable jobs was photographing “La Rivera” which was designed by Randall Waddell of HomeWork Design Studio and awarded the international property award for best residential interior design. Mills was able to capture the antique themes of the dining room which transitioned tastefully into a modern kitchen.

Architectural photography preserves history since many of the buildings that are standing today may be knocked down and replaced by more modern ones in the future. It also enhances the hotel and real estate industry which rely on aesthetically pleasing photos to attract guests and clients.

“I would love to be able to provide international hotel brands with a collection of high quality pictures for their use,” said Mills, who has already built an impressive portfolio.

Architectural photography still remains a niche market in T&T but for Mills who has years of experience in landscape, portrait and wedding photography, he feels he is finally at the place where his love for photography and his passion for architecture meet.

