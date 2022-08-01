Government agencies charged with determining the most appropriate transportation sector investments to provide maximum effectiveness in treating with commuter demands can now access a suite of travel demand models that have been developed through a The UWI Research and Development Impact Fund project. The multi-disciplinary project team was led by Dr Trevor Townsend, retired senior lecturer in Transportation Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, and included specialists in Social Sciences, Population surveys, Economics, Transportation Planning and Transportation Modelling.
Dr Townsend indicated that, “Through a scientific survey of households and quantitative analysis of the survey responses, we developed mathematical models which relate the revealed daily travel behaviour of commuters to their personal and household characteristics. These characteristics include such things as age group, location of work or school, location of home and their perceptions of the transportation system. We were also able to apply the models to two ‘real-life’ multi-million dollar investment decisions being considered by public agencies and forecast the results. In both cases, the results were not what the agencies expected.”
Although the study was limited to the East-West Corridor due to financial resources, Dr Townsend believes that:-
“The project should be expanded to all of Trinidad and Tobago, ideally every five years so that the trends in transport could be understood for future planning. This can only be done with the support of both the public and private sectors.”
He added, “By using these models, analysts can predict the response of commuters to proposed changes in the transportation system. Agencies such as the Town and Country Planning Division, Ministry of Planning, Public Transport Service Corporation and the Ministry of Works and Transport can benefit from the use of both the survey data and the models.”
Apart from the prediction models, the survey data in itself provides interesting insights into travel behaviour and attitudes in Trinidad. Katherine Agong, a principal transportation planner and PhD candidate in Transportation Engineering, who functioned as a research assistant on the project, gave some insights into some key results of the survey.
“The study found that there were two major needs for improved transportation,” said Agong. “Firstly, more reliable and convenient public transportation systems to replace the use of the private car. The other concern related to active travel (walking and cycling as a form of transport).”
Agong said respondents perceive cycling as uncomfortable and unsafe, and would not consider it as a way of reducing their personal environmental impact from transport. Improvements were required in walking infrastructure—pavements, kerb heights, street lighting, and pedestrian crossings—to encourage more people to walk.
Among other findings of the report were:
• Over a broad range of household incomes, the respondents primarily travelled by private car for their commute. The breakdown is 55 per cent by private car, 13 per cent by maxi-taxi, 11 per cent by H taxi, 11 per cent by walking, nine per cent by PH taxi, and one per cent by PTSC bus.
• More females than males used public transport. For example, the ratio for the PTSC bus users was 68 per cent female and 32 per cent male. There was a similar gender split in the use of maxi-taxis, taxis and PH taxis.
• Among the public transport modes, PTSC bus was considered to be the safest option by most respondents (55 per cent said PTSC bus is safe); followed by maxi-taxi and H taxi (both at 45 per cent) and PH taxi (32 per cent) in descending order. Respondents believed that PH taxis were the least safe public transport mode.
• Among active travel modes, walking was stated as being much safer (46 per cent) than travel by bicycle (eight per cent said it was safe).
• The opinions of safety of the different modes of transport did not vary between males and females.
• Among the public transport modes, H taxi (66 per cent) was the most convenient followed by maxi-taxi (64 per cent), PH taxi (62 per cent) and PTSC bus (47 per cent) in descending order. PTSC bus was seen as the least convenient and least reliable public transport mode.
• Where a household included persons with disabilities, 66 per cent of those households did not own a vehicle. This points to a critical need for transport alternatives for persons with disabilities to support independent living. The study showed that 45 per cent of those with disabilities have a physical disability.
Dr Townsend pointed out that the knowledge gained from the study demonstrates the effectiveness of applying proper transportation engineering and transportation planning principles to guide decisions in the transportation sector in the Caribbean.
The data and models developed by this project have the following immediate applications:
• To understand the needs of the different segments of the market i.e., everyone who needs to travel for different purposes.
• To predict the impact of proposed interventions, in terms of changes in travel behaviour, and investments in the transportation system. This would answer questions such as “What is the predicted percentage of drivers who would use a Park-and Ride system? What is the predicted increase in ridership if PTSC purchases more buses”?
• To help assess transport plans for each mode of transport and for different areas eg, boroughs or towns.
• To help in the prioritisation of spending by providing a basis for deciding how much money is going to be spent and on what aspect of the transportation system.
• To meet the population’s transport needs whilst protecting the environment and enhancing people’s health.
Interested persons can e-mail STA-TransportEngineering.Projects@sta.uwi.edu for further information.