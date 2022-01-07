Carb Cutters!

It’s a New Year and many have made those New Year resolutions. One popular goal is trying to eat healthier by reducing carbohydrates and adding more protein and vegetables to our diet.
The reality is this can be challenging, but there are many satisfying meal ideas to help stick with the plan.
Try some of these delicious recipes. You won’t miss those carbs at all. For more recipes, log on to www.trinicookstt.com. We get you cooking!
Cheesy Vegetable Frittata
Ingredients
5-6 medium eggs
1/2 large onion, diced
1 medium red or orange sweet pepper, seeded and diced
1 medium green sweet pepper, seeded and diced
1 cup sliced fresh button mushrooms
4-5 cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon green seasoning
3/4 cup grated cheddar cheese
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1-2 Tablespoons olive oil
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
2. Heat the oil in a medium frying pan over medium-high heat.
3. Add the onions and cook for one minute. Add the sweet peppers and mushrooms to the onions and continue to cook for another two minutes. Season with a little salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes and cook for another minute.
4. While the vegetables are cooking, add the green seasoning and milk to the eggs. Add a generous pinch of salt and black pepper. Beat the eggs until everything is combined. Add the grated cheddar cheese and whisk into the eggs.
5. Pour the egg mixture into the pan, covering the vegetables. Move a spatula along the sides, letting some of the uncooked egg run along the edge. Sprinkle the crumbled feta over the eggs and place in the preheated oven.
6. Bake for four to six minutes or just until the centre is set and the frittata has puffed up. Remove onto serving plate and garnish with chopped herbs. Serve immediately.
Broiled Salmon with Mixed
Green Salad
Ingredients
4-6 salmon filets, skinless
Salt
Black pepper
Lime juice
Paprika
Olive oil
Salad
Romaine lettuce, chopped
Arugula lettuce
Fresh spinach leaves
Tomatoes, diced
Sweet peppers, diced large
Avocado, diced large
Shaved parmesan cheese
Lime juice
Directions
1. Season the salmon with the salt, pepper, paprika and a little lime juice. Let marinate for half-hour.
2. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place salmon on a broiling pan and drizzle with a little olive oil. Cook in the preheated oven for ten to 15 minutes, depending on thickness, until cooked. Remove.
3. While the salmon is marinating, prepare the salad. In a large bowl, toss together the romaine and arugula lettuce, spinach, tomatoes and sweet peppers with a little lime juice and salt and black pepper. Place in serving dishes.
4. Top with the diced avocado and shaved cheese.
5. Place a salmon fillet on top of the salad, drizzle with a little more lime juice and olive oil and serve.
Baked Quinoa Veggie Cakes
From Cup of Joe Caribbean
Ingredients
2 cups cooked quinoa
2 Tablespoons olive oil
1/2 wedge small red cabbage, chopped in small pieces
1 red sweet pepper, seeded and diced
1/2 medium onion, finely chopped
1 cup sliced fresh button mushrooms
1 Tablespoon green seasoning
2-3 cloves garlic
4 ounces crumbled feta
Pinch salt and pepper
1/2 teaspoon pepper sauce, optional
3 eggs, lightly beaten
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Saute onion until softened. Add cabbage, sweet peppers and mushrooms. Let cook for a few minutes until the vegetables begin to get tender. Season with a little salt, pepper and pepper sauce if using.
3. Add the vegetables to the quinoa and mix well. Add the feta cheese. Taste for salt and pepper and adjust before adding egg. Add egg to quinoa mixture and incorporate.
4. Lightly spray a muffin tin with cooking spray. Spoon quinoa mixture into tin using a tablespoon, gently patting down.
5. Bake in a 350°F oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool for five minutes, then remove from the tin using a butter knife. Serve with grilled fish or chicken.
Roasted Sweet
Potato & Beet Salad
Ingredients
2-3 medium sweet potatoes, parboiled
2-3 medium beets
Olive oil
Salt and black pepper
3 tomatoes, cut in chunks
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
3-4 hard-boiled eggs, quartered
Arugula lettuce
Juice of 1/2 -1 lime
Creamy salad dressing or garlic sauce
Directions
1. Peel the sweet potatoes and cut into chunks. Place in a bowl. Season with salt, black pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Mix well. Bake in a preheated 400°F oven for 20 to 25 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, place the beets on a sheet of foil and drizzle with olive oil. Enclose in the foil and place in the 400°F oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until cooked through. Remove, peel and cut into chunks.
3. When ready to serve, place the lettuce in a bowl and sprinkle with a little salt, black pepper and lime juice. Toss well. Place the lettuce in the serving bowl or platter. Top with the tomatoes, onion, eggs and the roasted sweet potatoes and beets.
4. Drizzle with dressing and serve.