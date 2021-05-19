In the midst of a pandemic, where hope seems to be waning, San Fernando West Secondary School continues to step up to the challenge of engaging the students, giving them an avenue to focus on their future, affording the staff an opportunity to use their skills to give their students a fighting chance despite the odds. On Tuesday, the school hosted a virtual Health and Career Fair, its theme “Prioritizing Health, Planning for the future”.
School principal Ronald Mootoo officially opened the programme, inviting both pupils and parents to attend all sessions which ran from 9a.m. to 2p.m.
The school host s this activity every year with the aim of preparing the form fives for their journey into higher studies or employment, and the form threes with information that would help them make suitable subject choices regarding their future careers.
This year’s event was spearheaded by deans Allison Commissiong and Patricia Maharaj.
Presenters were sourced from the National Training Agency, University of the Trinidad and Tobago, University of the West Indies, Roytec, Trinidad and Tobago’s Cancer Society, the South West Regional Authority, National Energy Skills Centre, Civilian Conservation Corps, Restore a Sense of I Can, Arts by Creative Design, the Ministry of Agriculture, WASA, the Madame Maharaj School of Cosmetology, SITAL, NALIS, Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute, and TUCO.
Presenters in the fields of coast guard, sports and physical education, fire service, chiropractor, nutrition and dietician, aerobics and a district nurse also made an impact.