Caribbean Heart Care opens new clinic

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) fact sheet, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year or an estimated 32 per cent of all deaths worldwide.
These diseases are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. More than four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age, the WHO stated.
However, Dr Risshi Rampersad, of Caribbean Heart Care Satellite Clinic, believes these worrying numbers can be reduced.
Speaking with the Express following the recent launch of the newest satellite clinic at Allied Family Care, at the corner of Park and Cipero treets in San Fernando, Rampersad admitted that CVDs are of concern in T&T and the Caribbean.
“I would say cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in the Caribbean. One in four people will die of a cardiovascular disease, probably somebody you may know. We find it is endemic because there’s a high prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), leading to high rates of diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and even with people who smoke. So, there’s a lot of family history,” Rampersad said.
He added: “At Caribbean Heart Care we have performed over 6,000 heart surgeries and have done over 15,000 heart procedures, and we have data showing that at least 50 per cent of these patients are diabetic or hypertensive and we’re seeing them coming in younger now. About a decade ago they were coming in their 50s and even older. Now, we’re seeing people coming in their 40s with heart attacks and strokes, which was not what we saw in the past. And that’s because of people not taking care of their diseases, coupled with an increase in sedentary lifestyles and fast food and high stress lifestyles.”
Financial cost to
cardiovascular care
Rampersad noted that the diagnostics are not very expensive as they can range from a couple hundred dollars to around two to three thousand dollars, and someone can get a full investigation necessary to diagnose you if they have a CVD.
“If you have to treat it, some of the medical treatment may be just using tablets or medications, which you can get through the pharmacies or even via the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP) or local health centres. If you have to fix something like a heart surgery there is a private part and a public part.
“There’s a Government cardiovascular programme where we have been partnering with the Government for over the last two decades, where we actually assist them in doing cardiac surgeries at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. As well, we have also done angiograms and angioplasty for them for the last 15 years.
“With respect to the private part, most insurances do pay for them but these procedures can range from about $80,000 to $175,000. The difference is the time because the ministry’s programme takes weeks sometimes months to get your procedure done whereas privately you can get your procedure done immediately. So, there’s a free option for most patients and because we worked with the Government for so many years, we’re able to redirect the patients into the correct channels so they can get onto these programmes if they can’t afford it privately.”
Correcting lifestyle choices
Rampersad expressed that the predominant factor in avoiding contracting a CVD or managing it successfully if you have one, is that of healthy lifestyle choices.
“Diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol play a large part in terms of patients with heart disease, so for low cholesterol diets we recommend the Mediterranean diet where there’re lot of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and not a lot of red meat but more white meat like fish.
However, there’s some schools of thought that vegan food, which is more vegetable without milk, eggs and cheese, has been showing that these patients have lower risk in cardiovascular disease, but not only that, they also have lower risk in cancers which is the second highest cause of death. Personally, I do recommend patients try and do some vegan days to try and reduce the health risk from diet,” Rampersad stated.
He noted that exercise is another key factor in reducing risk of CVD. “We recommend 150 minutes of moderate to intense walking each week for most patients. If you have factors like diabetes and high blood pressure you can correct your diabetes which our doctors here can do. In two to three weeks we can correct your diabetes so you could control with medication. And with hypertension you just need to take your medication to regulate your blood pressure at an optimal level. If you have those items your risk of heart disease will be a lot lower.”
He said some doctors are of the belief that if you start treating patients early they don’t become diabetic, so they don’t start bingeing the fruit juices and soft drinks and all those things that are marketed to young children who start gouging it such that when they reach their 30s they’ve already started to become diabetic.
“If we could stop that and start changing the way we think and consume healthier foods, exercise and so on, we could actually reduce the endemic of cardiovascular disease in Trinidad and Tobago.
“We saw it in some countries when they stopped smoking there a decrease in cardiovascular diseases by a significant margin but when they restarted smoking everything went back up, so those lifestyle changes are some of the things that have reduced cardiovascular risks and it allows you to perform at a different level as well.”
He added: “Sleep is also very important. Sleeping eight hours a day is important for adults because they need at least seven to nine hours of sleep, and this reduces cardiovascular risk as well.”
Rampersad proffered that if people get the required amount of sleep they are more alert, they can concentrate for longer periods and they are less stressed, which enables them to perform at an optimum level, which applies to doctors as well.
Caribbean Heart Care
So, what is Caribbean Heart Care’s role in tackling CVD?
According to Rampersad, it’s providing quality patient-centric care to persons afflicted with CVD while encouraging persons to engaged themselves in lifestyle choices that breed healthy living.
“Caribbean Heart Care Satellite Clinic sprung from a company called Caribbean Heart Care Medcorp which is the biggest cardiovascular organisation in Trinidad and Tobago. We do a lot of heart surgeries and angioplasty heart procedures where we go into patients’ heart to open up arteries when their hearts have blockages.
“With our main branches at St Clair Medical Centre and the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, we found that a lot of patients were coming from the South and Central regions as well as Sangre Grande. So, what we did is open satellite clinics across Trinidad.”
With clinics in Sangre Grande, Chase Village, Charlieville in addition to those at St Clair and Mt Hope, Rampersad said the new cardiology satellite clinic in San Fernando will offer all the services of cardiology such as echo cardiograms and stress echoes and we have cardiologists present here that could do procedures and also see the patients and refer them for heart surgery or for angioplasty.
“We have done a lot of patients so we have a lot of experience and the group of doctors we have as well as those that we bring on board are doctors that are interested in patient-centric care, interested in results and having a good job done for the patients, and that’s why we grew so fast. We didn’t focus on the financial, we focused on providing patient-centric care and as a result we actually we grew very fast over the last couple of years.”
He said what is different about Caribbean Heart Care is that they are very, very specific to ensure there’s quality of care and that their patients, as well as their family, are treated very well and that they have extremely good outcomes.
“So, you’ll find that we are very data driven in that our results of heart surgery, our results of angioplasty and our results of care, we have very good results and outcomes for patients,” Rampersad noted.