Caribbean literature making global strides

Reintroduce Christ into your Christmas.

That’s the Yuletide plea from calypso icon Chris “Tambu” Herbert in the days leading up to the 2020 celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Tambu has teamed up with The Cunupia Project–a group of freelance musicians led by songwriter Selwyn Bissoo and producers Nigel Baptiste and Dave Ramoutar–to bring that call to musical life with his new Christmas single “Shout it Out”. Spoken Word artistes Cory Clarke and Eliana Heffes-Doon are also featured on the single.