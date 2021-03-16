Caricom’s role in the Venezuelan crisis

SINCE 2018, there has been a clear division among Caricom member states regarding the diplomatic position on the Venezuelan political crisis, said interpreter and translator Gennike Mayers whose book, Caricom: Good Offices, Good Neighbours, is out now.
Some states have supported a strong Caricom position on the matter of the Venezuelan crisis while others have weakened Caricom’s collective position as an international organisation. In her book, Mayers analyses the variety of positions of selected Caricom member states to attempt to explain what factors are influencing the states in question.
Mayers also writes that by maintaining a united front, Caricom can play a greater role as mediator, extending good offices to Venezuelan government and opposition leaders to resolve the ensuing political and economic crisis.
Mayers’ work was first presented as a dissertation for her master’s degree in diplomacy. She began studying with the University of Malta in 2019 and changed her dissertation topic a few times before deciding to focus her attention on what was unfolding back at home.
“I wanted to look at diplomacy in the context of Caricom and the Venezuelan crisis,”said Mayers.
On December 30, 2020, Mayers submitted her work. Given the subject matter of her dissertation was both timely and relevant, she reached out to Lambert Academic Publishing, and within 48 hours, the company jumped on board and agreed to publish her work.
Turning a challenge
into opportunity
Outside of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fallout from the socio-economic crisis in Venezuela is a major challenge for Caricom, which is a fairly young organisation compared to other global political groupings, said Mayers.
Even though Venezuela is not a Caricom member, Caricom states are having to deal with the consequences of that crisis, particularly Trinidad and Tobago and, of course, Guyana, which is receiving thousands and thousands of Venezuelan migrants.
“It is a huge challenge, but it’s also a great opportunity not just for Caricom leaders but for the citizens and residents of the Caribbean to really look at how we speak to the world with a united voice, how we set the example as a united front and how we take a united stance on what’s happening in and around us,”said Mayers.
Since the Venezuelan election was held in May 2018, countries and organisations around the world have weighed in on whether the election was legitimate and whether Maduro should be president or not.
“Caricom has held a strong position that we should not be interfering or intervening in the affairs of a sovereign state, and we stand committed to supporting peaceful talks so that the Venezuelan people can resolve the matters themselves,” she said.
Although there is an official Caricom position on Venezuela, certain states have expressed positions that contradict the Caricom stance of non-interference.
Mayers’ book examines how our notion of self-identity influences our diplomacy towards a country that is not Caribbean; she also analyses economic factors that could explain why certain Caribbean countries towed a particular line and why others were seemingly influenced by economic factors.
Out of all 15 Caricom member states, Mayers sampled three states that supported Caricom’s position, T&T, Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines, and three which weakened its position, Haiti, St Lucia and the Bahamas.
The political and economic crisis in Venezuela shows no signs of abating; in her book, Mayers gives recommendations regarding what Caricom can do in light of the continuing crisis. She suggests that the internal regulations of Caricom should be reviewed.
“Internally, we need to come to a place of maturity where we decide how we are going to behave in Caricom. It makes no sense being part of a membership club where you agree that you have to move in a certain direction for the betterment of the Caribbean community and then when it is convenient, you change your mind and do your own thing,” she said.
Greater role as mediator
Mayers added that Caricom leaders need to get to the bottom of pending matters.
“The Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) has been bandied about for years and years and we still haven’t gotten there. We in the Caribbean have so much more in common with each other; we have a common history and customs, and a geography that’s more similar than it is different, so I think we must resolve pending issues so we can have a change in mindset about what Caricom looks like and what it represents,” she said.
Mayers echoes the sentiments of Prime Minister of Barbados and chair of Caricom Mia Mottley, who referred to the Caribbean region as a family and expressed her view that family must come before ideology. If Caricom is stronger and more unified, said Mayers, the crisis that is unfolding in Venezuela will not trigger the reactions that we’re currently seeing.
“Caricom has a greater role to play as a mediator in the political crisis. It should not attempt to change the result of elections or say which one is right or wrong. We should be taking a neutral position and encouraging the government and opposition to pursue dialogue. Such talks were held in Barbados in July 2019 and were facilitated by the Norwegian government,” said Mayers.
“We are generally seen as peaceful people, and so I think we have the opportunity to brand ourselves as a zone of peace and play a role as a mediator for nations that may be experiencing civil unrest,” she added.
Caricom: Good Offices, Good Neighbours is available on www.morebooks.de.