Carifesta smile

Members of a folk dance group from St. Vincent, perform during a parade at the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (Carifesta) XIV at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Saturday. -Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK 

Over the next two weeks, there will be over 300 events across Trinidad and Tobago for Carifesta XIV.

Today is all about art exhibitions, theatre, and live music.

The Trinidad and Tobago Iconic Artists will have an art exhibition at Castle Killarney, Port of Spain from 10am.

The National Museum and Art Gallery in Port of Spain will also be having a showing around the same time called ‘Across Boundaries’ - Caricom Exhibition.

Carifesta’s Green Market called Streets of the Caribbean takes over the Queen’s Park Savannah today.

Opened from 11am to 11pm daily, patrons can experience its fashion district, street parades, live concerts, food park, green corner, craft and trade districts, and much more.

Later today, Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival will have multiple screenings across the country.

The first screening takes place at 1pm at Medulla Art Gallery followed by a second screening at 2pm at the Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain and the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

The final two screenings take place at 4pm at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, and at 5pm at Shaw Park Complex, Shaw Park, Tobago.

At 5pm the will be a Hip Hop Dance Showcase at Naparima Bowl.

At 7pm Best Village Theatre presents “Salt: No Seasoning” by Rayshawn Pierre at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

There will be a live music district on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook from 7pm.

If you are in San Fernando, there will be a comedy festival at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts from 7pm.

At 10pm, there will be a Country Night (Cayman Islands, Anguilla, Montserrat and Jamaica) at Queen’s Park Savannah.

There will be more live music at the Big Black Box, Woodbrook with its Elemental Series III – Underground.

This year the theme focuses on both the tangible and intangible aspects of cultural heritage and development.

For more information call 463-6619 or email carifesta2019@gmail.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leave behind the gift of life

Leave behind the gift of life

SEEING a family member or a close friend suffering from a life-threatening disease provokes in us feelings of helplessness and even hopelessness. But at the National Organ Transplant Unit (NOTU) persons could help save a life and offer a loved one or a stranger a glimmer of hope. In fact, the success of the NOTU is dependent upon people registering to become living or deceased organ donors to help those in need.

Boy Boy beats his magic drum in the Carifesta

Boy Boy beats his magic drum in the Carifesta

THIS year’s Carifesta Youth Village will see the revival of Boy Boy and the Magic Drum, a children’s book set in T&T that tells the story of a young boy who dreams of making music with his magic drum.

SANTIMANITAY

SANTIMANITAY

Myron Bruce has an immediate social media hit on his hands with his immensely popular Extempo News. The 2018 National Extempo Monarch, best known as Myron B, has added satire to the biggest news stories on the island with the segment that first appeared on Cup of Joe on TV6 three weeks ago.

Moumental murals and more Carifesta XVI comes alive

Moumental murals and more Carifesta XVI comes alive

Over the next seven days, the sights, sounds, colours, tastes and cultural aspects of all the Caricom nations of the Caribbean will be represented here in Trinidad and Tobago at the 14th Caribbean Festival of The Arts—more commonly known as Carifesta XIV. The Queen’s Park Savannah has come alive.

An authentic sweetman

An authentic sweetman

They all call him Sugars. A teacher courtesy his life testimonies and a historian courtesy his street smarts, he is the livewire of the Bethesda village which sits between Plymouth and Arnos Vale in Tobago. That day I saw him trimming the croton tree by the villa (Tamarind House) which he maintained in the village. He smiled widely when he introduced himself using his real name- Sydney Jefferson Grant.