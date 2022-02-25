Carnival cutters!

It’s Carnival with a difference again this year as Carnival enthusiasts make the most of A Taste of Carnival!
For this Carnival weekend, whether you are in front of a screen to take in the concerts and shows or heading to a safe zone venue, try some of these delicious recipes, perfect for snacking and sharing.
Channa
& Green Fig Souse
From Cup of Joe Caribbean
Ingredients
2 cans channa (chickpeas), drained and rinsed
4-6 green figs, cooked, peeled and cut into half-inch slices
2 cucumbers, peeled and thinly sliced
6-8 blades chadon beni, finely chopped
Juice of 5-7 limes
1-1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 small Scotch bonnet pepper, chopped, seeds removed
5-6 cloves garlic, minced
Pinch sugar
1 small onion, thinly sliced or diced
Water
Directions
1. Place all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix well, ensuring everything is well combined.
2. Add some water to the mixture, enough to just cover the ingredients. You can taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
3. Place in the refrigerator and let sit at least one hour before serving.
Sweet & Spicy
Asian Wings
From Cup of Joe Caribbean
Ingredients
10-12 chicken wings
2 Tablespoons soy sauce
1/4 cup honey
Zest of 1 lime
Juice of 1 lime
1 Tablespoon grated ginger
1 Tablespoon chili garlic paste
1/4 cup sesame oil
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper or pepper sauce
2-3 garlic cloves, crushed
1 Tablespoon oyster sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Wash and clean wings; combine all the ingredients in a big bowl.
2. Add wings to the mixture and allow to marinate in the refrigerator for at least four hours or overnight.
3. Preheat oven to 375°F.
4. Remove wings from marinade and layer wings on a greased baking sheet.
5. Bake wings for 20 to 25 minutes or until the wings are cooked through.
6. In the last five to ten minutes, brush a little extra honey on the wings, increase the temperature to 400°F and place back in the oven for the final stage of cooking. Remove and serve.
Apple Chow
Chow is an absolute favourite. Keep in mind that most people make chow with an eye and sense of taste for their own preference. Some like it really peppery, salty and even tangy. Our suggested measurements are an average guide to making your own chow, which you can adjust to your personal taste.
Ingredients
4-6 green (Granny Smith) apples, cut in chunks
2-3 Gala apples, cut in chunks
5-6 large cloves garlic, finely chopped
Juice of 2-3 large limes
4-6 blades chadon beni, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon brown sugar
1 hot pepper (Scotch bonnet), seeded and chopped
3/4 tsp salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
1. Place the lime juice in a large bowl.
2. Cut the apples into chunks, adding to the lime juice and tossing to keep them from turning brown.
3. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings if necessary.
4. Let rest for approximately half-hour in the refrigerator if desired to allow the flavours to blend and the salt to draw liquid from the fruit.
Spicy Geera Meatballs
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, finely minced
2 Tablespoons green seasoning
2 Tablespoons ground geera
1 Tablespoon amchar masala
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon pepper sauce (optional)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
3 Tablespoons ketchup
Few dashes Worcestershire sauce
1 egg
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1/4 cup vegetable oil
Directions
1. Place all ingredients in a large bowl.
2. Mix well, preferably by hand, to ensure the ingredients are incorporated into the meat. Do not over mix.
3. Shape into small meatballs of equal size.
4. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.
5. Fry the meatballs in oil, turning occasionally to brown on all sides, approximately five to seven minutes.
6. Drain on a paper towel.
7. Place on a serving platter and serve with your favorite dipping sauce.