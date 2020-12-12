Carnival is a must, protocols, masks and mas

The Incredible Myron B (Myron Bruce) is singing those Covid Christmas blues.
True to his brand the comical entertainer, who now goes by the moniker Calypso Nite, has found the humorous side of the current circumstances of a raging global pandemic in the form of a reworked version of the Yuletide favourite “12 Days of Christmas”.
Myron’s version laments in detail all the stages of the local experience from initial lockdowns to gaining those extra pandemic pounds from lack of activity and the reopening of restaurants and public beaches.
The Maraval-born singer says despite a fall off in income due to no live events his “creative juices are overflowing”. He also recently released “Tio Loco” a tribute to his mentor and soca parang innovator Crazy (Edwin Ayoung).
“I have been spending a lot of time doing some digital brand positioning for myself as an artist, my digital marketing agency and my live streaming platform, iEnt Live Streaming. Creative juices are overflowing as my team and I get ready for the Carnival season and beyond,” Myron told the Kitcharee during an entertaining exchange on Thursday.
The voice of the people
Myron says through any era and circumstance the duty of the calypsonian remains the same: to be the voice of the people.
“The voice of the calypsonian is one of the most important things in these troubled times. Many of my contemporaries are a bit apprehensive about releasing new music in these times, but I have been doing my best to entertain and capture this unique moment in our history. Just listen to “12 days of Covid Christmas,” he laughed.
Bringing calypso music into the digital age is a mission Myron has championed for the past five years. It hasn’t been easy going, however, selling web presence and live stream showcases to the genre’s traditionalists. But the circumstance of the ongoing global pandemic has left many with little or no choice but to adapt, he said.
“It is true that I have been advocating for the digitisation of our artistic products for years and Covid has just sped up the process for many others. Generally, the live virtual events are very entertaining showcases put on by the performers. The one area that many need to work on is proper monetisation of these events,” he warned.
Artistes and promoters must find ways to market virtual shows in a manner that is attractive to prospective sponsors and investors, he said. It’s an approach he was able to successfully execute with his recently concluded Extempo News online series.
“We have to marry this virtual event business model with the right type of marketing executions to attract corporate investment and create commercial products that both the artist, producers and sponsors can mutually benefit from. Through this model I have been able to bring some tangible returns to the sponsors of my virtual events,” he said.
Carnival must and will go on
Myron says a digital Carnival is a must in 2021. While he agrees wholeheartedly with all the reasons against a physical staging of the annual festival, he maintains that beyond the obvious financial benefits, the nation needs some sort of release.
“They can’t stop the Carnival. A digital Carnival must happen,” he said in a matter-of-fact tone.
“It is not just an event for us creators, artistes and producers. Our investment in this cultural product goes way beyond the rewards of a gig or a competition prize. We are the force that drives our cultural expressions, the force that excites the world and makes our nation exhale,” he continued seriously.
Myron hinted at having a few digital tricks up his sleeve in 2021. Myron’s laugh-out-loud Extempo News was a regional hit during the initial months of lockdown earlier this year. He says he is currently toying with a digital tent concept and a special competition he has branded the Carnival Champions League.
“I will be contributing to the (digital Carnival) effort by producing a number of virtual events during the season. Look out for the iEnt-Tent and an exciting production called the Carnival Champions League. It’s going to be a most interesting year,” Myron concluded with his iconic ha-ha laugh.
Calypso Nite (Myron B)
“12 Days of Covid Christmas” Lyrics
Intro:
Well is 12 days of Covid Christmas we come to deal with right now
Imagine you living in Trinidad and you cyah go and parang for de Christmas
Ah got to tell you in a reggaematical style
Is me Calypso Nite
Ha ha!
On the first day of Christmas restrictions get imposed
We cyah go and parang cause all de bars and restaurants closed
On the second day of Christmas I just cyah leave my gate
To go beach or gym, so I man home just putting on weight
On the third day of Christmas my pocket feel the pain
My sugar mammy say that she’s afraid so she cyah come round again
On the fourth day of Christmas I doh know what to do
Ah brethren tell me come bring two and join ah big sou sou
On the fifth day of Christmas my flower bout to bloom
Ah gone to get my hand
See police in ah van
Taking all the money to the station
On the sixth day of Christmas commissioner start to bawl
Somebody take the money and give back de sou sou man all
On the seventh day of Christmas de whole nation shed a tear
Prime Minster come and say we having no Carnival next year
On the eighth day of Christmas restrictions start to ease
Yuh could go to the beach, but social distance and wear yuh mask please
On the ninth day of Christmas dem restaurants start to bawl
Yuh could go there to eat, but they cyah serve you no alcohol
On the tenth day of Christmas things start getting lighter
People start back shopping
Parang music playing
And the whole vibes feeling better now
On the eleventh day of Christmas we see a positive change
Infections going down so this Christmas looking like it nice again
On the twelfth of Christmas I just want to see
A happy T&T
With the whole country living Covid free
As I wish you a Merry Christmas let’s comply and don’t complain
Otherwise I will have to come and sing this whole song again