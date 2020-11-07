Deya making is sacred and important work.
For four generations the Seecharran/Benny family has provided millions of the little clay pots for Divali and other Hindu ceremonies and rituals to the East Indian community in central Trinidad.
Andy Benny, who now heads the family owned Radika’s Pottery shop in Chaguanas, says the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic makes their creations even more pivotal in the national fight of light over darkness Divali 2020.
“With all the sombreness in the air with the pandemic there is all the more reason to celebrate. We need that light to conquer the darkness more than ever,” a passionate Benny told the Kitcharee during a telephone interview on Friday.
Benny’s late mother Radika started the family pottery stop in the mid 70s when he was just a boy. The family history with clay arts, however, runs much deeper. Four generations ago two brothers from the related Seecharran family brought the skill to Trinidad from India. The art became a viable way for the family to earn money during the scaling back of the sugar industry.
“I’ve been working on this for a long time; it’s been my entire life. It’s a generational thing that came from India. The skill is passed from one generation to the next as the new generation is taught the skills needed to be a good potter. They learn the skills from a hands on approach, and from helping in the trade and business,” he continued.
The family makes the pots, fully aware of the joy they will bring to their cutomers,” he said.
“We know what the celebration entails and what it means to people. We know the care people take in selecting the right deyas. It’s not only our factory it’s a very competitive market. So we must deliver quality products,” he said.
The uncertainty of the pandemic has forced Radika’s to scale back production, he admitted. This Divali they produced just over 200,000 deyas, less than half of their usual near half a million output, he said.
“We were worried (about sales) and we didn’t produce as much as we would normally have. We were guessing, we weren’t even sure what Government would do and if there would be a Divali at all. Gladly I’m seeing a little pick up in sales this week,” he said.
Radika’s has responded to the increased market demand for wax deyas. Recently electronic deyas also became very popular in T&T but Benny says traditional deyas remain the most in demand product at Divali time.
“True, the wax is more convenient, and people do ask for those as all you have to do is flick a lighter and yuh in business. But, those electronic deyas come and gone like a song that come out and fade out. I don’t think people even asking for those any more,” he laughed.
“I could say though the traditional (deyas) hasn’t waned in its demand. People almost always choose those over the other options. It keeps in the true tradition of Divali,” he continued.
As usual, Benny nad his family will keep their personal celebrations low key this year. After months of pottery work, the Bennys hardly have the energy to host their own Divali, he said.
“We never get chance to celebrate because of the work we do. Our celebration is producing and supply and seeing other people happy. This Divali night we will light up a few of our deyas and help bring some light over the darkness in T&T,” he concluded.