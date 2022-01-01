Carrying on the legacy

FOUNDER and musical director of Chaibes Music, the multi-talented Jonathan Achaiba is still savouring the success of his music school’s first live concert. The Chaibes Music and Friends concert which was held in early December at the Courtyard at C3 Centre featured a range of artistes across several age groups who all have one thing in common: an unquenchable thirst for music.
The concept behind the Chaibes Music and Friends Concert was not just about putting on a show, but highlighting the gradual progression of one’s musical journey from beginner to intermediate to professional, explained Achaiba. There was a dynamic blend of performances which included guitarists, pan soloists, duets, ensembles, vocalists and parang. The concert featured the likes of Stefan Roach, Joshua Regrello and Zoe Webster, among others.
Music has always played an essential role in Achaiba’s life. His father, the late Stephen Achaiba, was a musical icon and a stalwart in the pan fraternity. In his role as pan arranger he led the South-based steelband Hatters to victory in the large conventional category at the Panorama finals in 1975. In 1987 he and his wife Candace started the Achaiba School of Music and taught pan and piano.
Their children Jonathan and Adriana inherited their parent’s musical genes. Jonathan played with Skiffle Steel Orchestra (formerly Skiffle Bunch) for the first time in 1999. Today the former Naparima College pupil who is a huge fan of the legendary musician, composer and producer ‘Yanni’ plays the pan, piano, guitar, drums and percussion. His skills came in handy at the Achaiba School of Music.
“As the years went by I diversified the school and introduced drums and guitar,” said Achaiba who teaches music at St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando.
Music brings much needed comfort
It was his wife Sophia Latchan Achaiba who motivated him to branch off and lay down his own roots. And so in September 2020 Achaiba created his own music school which offers classes in both drums and pan to children and adults. In early 2021 he coined the school “Chaibes Music”.
“Having my music school is something I’m very proud of. Growing up I was able to see the impact of my parents’ music school, now it feels like I’m carrying on the legacy of my father,” he said.
Over the years Achaiba entered and won several competitions but teaching is now more important to him than winning a competition or performing in a band.
“Once I started teaching I realised how much I enjoy helping others. Teaching has become my priority,” he said.
Achaiba not only teaches online, he also has physical classes which are restricted to small groups. The music classes have made a huge difference in his students’ lives especially during this Covid era. Not only do the classes break the monotony of virtual schooling, they also encourage and promote interaction among the students - many of whom are in Form One and have yet to attend physical classes at their new school.
Music has always gotten Achaiba through the ups and downs of life.
“Some people keep a journal or turn to friends, drinking or liming. For me, I’ve always turned to music,” he says.
Depending on the genre, listening to music can bring much needed comfort but there is enough research that suggests that learning to play a musical instrument not only decreases stress and boosts confidence but teaches the student patience and responsibility. That is Achaiba’s goal.
“Chaibes Music strives to foster a friendly and fun learning environment that will motivate and inspire children to dream, imagine and create,” said Achaiba.
For more info, visit www.facebook.com/ChaibesMusic/