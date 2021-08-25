Cat-eyed critter

At one point or the other, you would have heard someone exclaim, “That is a ratsnake!”, but what do we really know about these little snakes?
The term “ratsnake” is a local one given to most small-sized, brown-coloured snakes commonly found in our surroundings, many times around our homes or in our gardens. Quite often, this name is given to the cat-eyed snake, one of the native snake species of Trinidad and Tobago.
The cat-eyed snake, as its name applies, has large eyes with vertically elliptic pupils, resembling those of cats. This snake, which can reach a length of 30 inches, is also known as the banded cat-eyed snake. It exhibits a slender body with dark-coloured blotches on its back.
Spotting a cat-eyed snake in the wild is always exciting as I enjoy observing these harmless reptiles—yes, harmless! Having professionally worked with snakes, sometimes I would gently and carefully pick up cat-eyed snakes just to have a closer look. No need to worry as these snakes rarely inflict bites on humans and are not considered a risk to our health. At a closer observation, this little snake species is quite stunning in appearance. One may even consider it cute!
When being handled, however, these snakes rarely stay still and often try to escape. They prefer to slither away from humans or any potential danger. As they almost never bite a human, their main defence mechanism is excreting a foul scent!
Due to a similar physical appearance, the cat-eyed snake is many times mistaken for another local snake type—the well-known venomous mapepire. For this reason, it is also referred to as the false mapepire. However, unlike the mapepire, the venom of the “ratsnake” is only potent enough to kill its prey and not people. Due to this mistaken identity, innocent cat-eyed snakes are unfortunately killed on sight in our country.
Crucial to our ecosystem
These reptiles no doubt play a critical role in the environment. They help maintain a healthy balance in ecosystems by controlling the populations of organisms they feed on. So what is the diet of the cat-eyed snake?—small animals including frogs, toads and lizards. Being nocturnal by nature, it hunts and feeds mainly at night.
With the recent heavy rainfall and floods in parts of our country, wild animals, including “ratsnakes”, often become displaced or seek refuge in dry or warm, hidden areas around or inside our homes and workplaces. In such situations, it is then advised to seek the necessary professional assistance for the safe removal and relocation of the snakes to the wild away from human habitation.
It must be noted, we have built our houses and businesses in areas which were once the territories of these wild animals. For this reason, we may encounter them during our day-to-day activities. Remember we humans share the environment with wildlife, including the “ratsnakes”. So next time you spot one of these harmless neighbourhood friends, don’t be alarmed and allow the little one to slither away safely.
