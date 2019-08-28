Bob Marley, in the Wailers’ fifth studio album, told the slave drivers to catch ah fire or go to hell; and Brazil’s president since January 2019, Jair Bolsonaro, might as well be telling the rest of the world to catch a fire with his irresponsible unconcern, as millions of hectares of the world’s biggest rainforest burn to the ground.
As we share, comment and post the disturbing images on social media, we must not forget this is not just a problem caused by environmental change, but a human problem—a problem driven by eroding human rights through corruption and unconscionable capitalism.
Human rights and environmental sustainability are highly interdependent. A healthy environment is one of the cornerstones of some of our basic human rights—like the right to a standard of living that ensures one’s health and well-being, and our safety and security.
On the other hand, our rights to freedom of expression and access to justice allow us all to be advocates and stewards of responsible environmental decision making. Neither exists in its full extent without the other.