Bob Marley, in the Wailers’ fifth studio album, told the slave drivers to catch ah fire or go to hell; and Brazil’s president since January 2019, Jair Bolsonaro, might as well be telling the rest of the world to catch a fire with his irresponsible unconcern, as millions of hectares of the world’s biggest rainforest burn to the ground.

As we share, comment and post the disturbing images on social media, we must not forget this is not just a problem caused by environmental change, but a human problem—a problem driven by eroding human rights through corruption and unconscionable capitalism.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Human rights and environmental sustainability are highly interdependent. A healthy environment is one of the cornerstones of some of our basic human rights—like the right to a standard of living that ensures one’s health and well-being, and our safety and security.

On the other hand, our rights to freedom of expression and access to justice allow us all to be advocates and stewards of responsible environmental decision making. Neither exists in its full extent without the other.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Catch ah fire

Catch ah fire

Bob Marley, in the Wailers’ fifth studio album, told the slave drivers to catch ah fire or g…

Nailah in New York

Nailah in New York

Soca starlet Nailah Blackman will be in New York City for its Labour Day celebrations.

+2
New hope for cancer patients

New hope for cancer patients

The number of cancer cases in Trinidad and Tobago is frightening. The rigours of cancer treatment from chemotherapy to radiation leave the patient in a weakened state physically, mentally and emotionally.

Oui papa yo

Oui papa yo

“Oui Papa Yo” was the creative theme given to the grand fashion showcase held at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) in Port of Spain last Thursday evening, and it served as a most adequate expression and one of the more common exclamations heard in response to the jaw-dropping creations displayed by over 30 designers from Trinidad and Tobago and around the Caribbean region.