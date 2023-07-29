Cecilia, Penny & Ro’dey administer CPR to unresponsive theatre.

An unlikely trio of two veteran actresses and a viral social media sensation are breathing new life into theatre across Trinidad and Tobago.
Award winning actresses/directors Cecilia Salazar and Penelope Spencer have teamed with online comic Ro’dey (Rodell Cumberbatch) to create the aptly titled CPR (Cecilia, Penny, Ro’dey) theatre company.
CPR’s first production Toe-Tal Comedy, which runs for one night only at Estate 101, Maraval tonight, has been selling out venues across the island. The CPR trio previously collaborated on Covid Carnival Comedy last year and Trinbago Sweet...too bad earlier this year.
Spencer says while their obvious appeal is the laugh-out-loud comedy they deliver, it is the honesty of their productions that best resonates with the people. Stand up comic Kevin Soyer completes the four-member cast for their latest project.
“Our aim at CPR is to bring tasteful, topical, hilarious comedy to the communities. It is hilarious, hold-your-belly and laugh comedy,” a jovial Spencer told Kitcharee on Friday morning.
“As writer, director producer and everything else under the sun, it’s an easy flowing process, to be honest. I used to admire (the late) Raymond Choo Kong when he assumed all those responsibilities and did it effortlessly. Then Richard Ragoobarsingh. I was well prepared, so taking the lead on this production came easy and with a team like Cecilia, Rodey and our silent partner (Ro’dey’s mother and manager) Sharon Cumberbatch it’s been an ease,” Spencer continued.
It comes with trust
Salazar, who came to prominence alongside Spencer in the Ragoobarsingh-written, Choo Kong-directed hit play Mary Could Dance in 1997, said their renowned on-stage chemistry is built on mutual trust.
“I’ve been working with Penny for many, many years, way too much to mention, way before Mary Could Dance. We have a great chemistry and trust we have developed over the years,” Salazar said via WhatsApp.
Spencer echoed her co-star’s sentiments adding: “Our respect for each other, our friendship, our business relationship over the years, fuels our chemistry on stage, making it smooth and effortless.”
Bringing Cumberbatch to that mix was like adding more sugar to the Kool Aid.
“Ro’dey is an Internet sensation; he is so good with just coming up with characters. The next evolution was let’s work together. Penny and I bring the theatre experience and he brings the social media modern experience. I think we really on to something with this,” Salazar continued.
“He’s a natural,” Spencer chimed in.
The Necessary Arts School drama teacher said writing and directing Cumberbatch’s online production “The Ro’dey Show” gave her a front row seat to his unique talent.
“His commitment to his characters is outstanding and to be admired. Working with him exposed me to the comic genius that is Ro’dey. He’s also a boss at creating topical content, he’s excellent at graphics, editing and shooting production. Most importantly he has always shown respect to craft that is acting and myself. His humility is also admirable, he takes direction well and is always open to new ideas. We really work well together,” Spencer said.
Cumberbatch, meanwhile, credited both women with helping him fine tune his craft as an actor and a performer. He said he was introduced to the duo by their longtime friend and collaborator Miami, USA-based actress/comedian Nikki Crosby.
“I have learnt so much over the years working alongside these talented women from stage positioning, understanding comedic timing on stage, the true embodiment of a character, working scripts, voice control, articulation of words and the list goes on and on. They are truly Trinidad and Tobago’s best in theatre and an inspiration to me and many others,” an appreciative Cumberbatch told Kitcharee.
A post-pandemic renaissance
Championing new ideas and creating new platforms has become vital for the survival of creatives in a post-pandemic landscape, says Salazar.
“Pandemic life was really, really tough. I think entertainers suffered the most in terms of losing work and audiences and having to reinvent ourselves. Penny and I did “OMG PC Comedy” online because we had to keep things going; we couldn’t just stop.
“I think things are getting a lot better now, things are picking up, but what I realise is it would never be the same. We have to reinvent ourselves which is why this new drive we have, coming up with new ways to take theatre to the people.
“There are a lot of opportunities, but as an actor, as a creative, you have to make them, you have to create them, nobody is standing up and giving it to you and telling you do this, do that. You have to come up with your own ideas, start your own company. I tell young people, take a chance, get a play, produce it, there are opportunities,” Salazar said.
Taking theatre into the community is part of their new approach, Spencer added.
“We stared off at Arima Community Centre, which was so well received we are looking into more community centres for performances, they are very equipped for performances so we’d like to used them.
“We are hoping to do theatre and comedy workshops with the youth groups in these areas. We have so many talented young people out there and CPR is about nurturing young talent. Film work is the goal for our company. I know we are working on some scripts individually now to make this happen in the future. Producing work in the digital sphere is the next step for sure,” Spencer shared.
Social media content creators can benefit from theatre training, which could in turn lead to a career as a mainstream TV or film actor, Cumberbatch interjected.
“Stage performances help you become a better actor and in return helps your craft on social media immensely. Theatre and mainstream TV also work hand in hand, in my opinion. Without theatre there would be no mainstream TV and without TV, actors would be limited,” Cumberbatch said.
Salazar says sharing knowledge is “a responsibility I enjoy”. She counts deceased theatre greats Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott, Raymond Choo Kong, Tony Hall and John Isaacs and living legends mas man Peter Minshall, Greg Doran, Earl Lovelace and Mervyn De Goeas as the greatest influences on her career.
“I have learnt over the years from some of the best. What I have learnt I can pass on. I am a vessel. I have absorbed all of these teachings, learned a lot about acting and integrity and discipline and responsibility to my society and my community from all of these greats and I can pass it on.
“So, I do see it as a responsibility and I enjoy it, I look forward to doing more, to teaching more, to mentoring more and passing on what these wonderful mentors of my mine have taught me. I am ready to respond.