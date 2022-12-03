Celebrate Christmas with the POS Dukes

Christmas in Granny’s Magic House.
That’s the enticing Yuletide prospect the Port of Spain Dukes Choir is presenting celebrants this Christmas with their two-day “Gloria! Gloria!” concert, set for December 16 and 17, at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain.
The Dukes comprises vocalists from three Anglican primary schools from the capital city: St Catherine’s Girls’, Christus Rex (Richmond Street Boys’) and Trinity Junior School. Together they will present a seasonal musical hybrid that includes singing, acting, dance, pan, brass and percussion.
Dukes board member Heather Mac Intosh Simon says the children have poured all of themselves into the production and promises a delightful show. Mac Intosh Simon has been working tirelessly with the pupils, teachers and other members of the administrative team to ensure that the production comes off without a hitch.
From pan to parang, carols to calypso, the musical promises to shine light on the children’s commendable skills in performance, Mac Intosh Simon said. The audience can expect to be treated to a suite of seasonal favourites including the Yuletide standards: “Oh Holy Night” and “Little Drummer Boy” as well as Lord Relator’s (Willard Harris) local favourite “Christmas is Yours, Christmas is Mine”, among others, she added.
“Since September we began rehearsing for the musical and the children have been giving it their all to make it happen. Even the tutors are amazed at the level of dedication they have been showing in all areas—voice, acting, dance, steelpan, brass, percussion. The students are excelling at the performing arts while learning in a fun way about Trinidad and Tobago’s heritage and traditions,” Mac Intosh Simon told the Kitcharee yesterday.
A magical adventure with a local twist
Written by playwright and actor Reena Christian, “Gloria! Gloria!” tells the story of a group of youngsters who embark upon a magical adventure while “liming” at the home of the grandmother of one of the main characters.
Mac Intosh Simon says Christian draws thematically from the traditional Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols to create a riveting plot, heavily infused with local imagery and references that is sure to take audiences on a transformative journey.
“It’s a fascinating tale that reminds us of the importance of gratitude, trust, understanding and community, all wrapped up in the magic of a real Trinbago Christmas. We guarantee that the musical is entertainment suitable for the whole family,” she said.
Apart from presenting a unique theatre showcase for the pupils’ many unfolding talents, this year’s inaugural production also serves as a massive fundraiser event for the benefit of the participating primary schools, Mac Intosh Simon added.
“We decided to come together under one banner of the Port of Spain Dukes, not only as a show of pride in our capital city, but also because we recognised the potential strength in our unity. Acquiring extra funding has long been a must to keep our institutions outfitted with the most effective tools and technology—more so today as these are requirements for a solid, all-round education.
“Our team of administrators continues to come up with innovative ideas towards achieving our goals, financial and otherwise, all for the benefit of our children, the next generation of leaders,” she explained.
The choir is thrilled at the prospect of performing on the NAPA stage before a packed audience comprising their parents, guardians, friends and well-wishers, Mac Intosh Simon revealed.
“Even our Standard Five students got involved too by providing stage management support for the production. It’s our way of exposing them to all aspects of technical theatre so that they’ll be equipped for success as future practitioners, while building critical life skills.
“‘Gloria! Gloria! Christmas in Granny’s Magic House’ is just the first of many more exciting events to be hosted by the Port of Spain Dukes. Everyone is invited to be a part of the experience,” Mac Intosh Simon concluded.
“Gloria! Gloria! Christmas in Granny’s Magic House” takes place on Friday December 16 and Saturday December 17 at The Lord Kitchener Auditorium, NAPA. Showtime: 7.30 p.m. Tickets cost $200. Interested parties can call 299-8543, 625-1720, 623-7341 and 625-1442 or e-mail theportofspaindukes@gmail.com