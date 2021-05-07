Celebrate mom

It’s that time again to make mom feel special.
Pamper her. Celebrate her. Show her your love and appreciation with a homemade meal from the heart.
Try one or a few of these suggestions to honour mom, this Mother’s Day. Follow TrinicooksTT on Facebook and Instagram for more recipe ideas.
2 - 3 dasheen bush leaves (callaloo)
½ small onion, diced
1 small tomato, diced
3 – 4 fresh button mushrooms, sliced
1 large egg
1 oz butter
Salt and black pepper
Grated cheddar cheese
Chop the callaloo leaves into small pieces.
Melt butter in a small non-stick frying pan over medium heat.
Add the onion and mushrooms and let cook for 1 – 2 minutes. Add the tomato and then the callaloo. Season with a little salt and black pepper. Let the mixture cook until the vegetables are tender.
Evenly spread the vegetables in a layer in the pan. Break the egg over the mixture and season with a little salt and pepper. Sprinkle the top with a little grated cheese. Cover and let the egg cook just until set.
Slide onto a plate and serve.
15 – 20 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
Very little salt and black pepper
1½ tbsp. chilli garlic sauce
2 tbsp honey
¼ cup olive oil
Juice of ½ lime
½ tbsp. green seasoning
½ cup – ¾ cup crumbled feta
Season the shrimp with a little salt and black pepper and set aside.
Mix together all the remaining ingredients except the feta cheese.
Add the shrimp and mix into the chilli sauce mixture, ensuring the shrimp is well coated.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
Layer the shrimp in a one even layer in a baking dish. Pour any extra sauce on top. Sprinkle the feta over the shrimp.
Bake in the preheated oven for 5 – 9 minutes depending on the size of the shrimp just until cooked. Remove from the oven and serve immediately. You can sprinkle some extra feta cheese on the shrimp if you wish.
From “Roll out the Recipe” on Cup of Joe TT
1 lb minced meat
2 tbsp fresh green seasoning
Salt and black pepper
Few dashes of pepper sauce
1 tsp geera
2 – 3 garlic cloves, minced
CURRY MIX:
1 tbsp curry powder
1 tbsp anchar masala
1 tsp geera powder/cumin
1 tsp turmeric powder
Water
1 large onion, diced
1 large sweet pepper, seeded and diced
1 can diced tomatoes
1 small can tomato sauce
1 pack penne pasta or other short shaped pasta
Vegetable oil
Season the minced meat with the green seasoning, garlic, geera, a little salt, black pepper and pepper sauce. Let marinate for at least half hour.
Cook pasta in boiling salted water just until tender, drain and set aside.
Mix the ingredients together for the curry paste with a little water, just enough to form a thin paste.
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat.
Add the onion and cook for a minute. Add the curry mixture and stir vigorously in the pan until the water has evaporated about 1 – 2 minutes.
Add the minced meat and stir into the curry mixture. Let cook for a few minutes.
Add the sweet peppers and tomatoes to the meat, mixing well. Add just a little water, cover and let cook for 5 – 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
When the meat sauce is finished, add the pasta into the meat sauce and gently mix making sure the pasta is well coated with the sauce. Cover and let heat through.
Serve hot.
3 oz sweetened mauby
1 oz brandy
1 oz orange flavored liqueur
Soda
Ice
2 Lime slices
Place ice in glass.
Add the mauby, then brandy and liqueur.
Top with the soda and add the lime slices.
Stir well and serve.