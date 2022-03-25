If calypso's “Grandmaster” Lord Kitchener (Aldwin Roberts) had been alive, he would have been celebrating his 100th birthday on Monday, April 18, 2022 (Easter Monday).
In an effort to ensure his legacy remains relevant, a team of entrepreneurs and cultural community activists, mainly from Arima, is planning a one-year commemoration from this year's birthdate until April 17, 2023.
Known as the Arima Rebranding Team (ART) the group is headed by former education curriculum coordinator, and community activist, Henry Saunders, and includes Donald Baldeosingh, Thomas Isaac and James Toussaint.
Themed “All Things Kitchener,” the Pre-launch A Concert produced by SAO Soca Awards Ltd. CEO Colin Jackman takes place on Saturday 16th April at SAPA, Southern Academy for the Performing Arts. Featuring local and international artistes.
The celebration continues on the morning of his birthday,,Monday 18th April 2022 Easter Monday with an interfaith service then 4pm at Arima Angel Harps Panyard for a celebration of 100 years of Kitch.
performance featuring the son of the Grand Master Kernal Roberts and other local and international artistes.
Kitchener's musical compositions were diverse and melodic. He blended calypso with jazz, particularly bebop, but most important of all was his marriage of calypso with Trinidad's indigenous musical instrument, the steelpan. In 1944 he composed his first pan calypso, "The Beat of the Steelband," which initiated a long-lasting alliance between the steelband fraternity and the calypsonian.
He won his first Road march title in 1946 with a Calypso entitled “Jump in line”. He left us with eleven Road March Victories, one Calypso Monarch ‘A tribute to Spree Simon” and fever.
Kitchener transitioned on February 11, 2000 at age 77 years.
The Trinidad Express has partnered with the ART to be the Official Print Sponsor and will also be bringing out a supplement on April 18 called 'Kitch in A' Minor."
Look out for more updates in the Express.