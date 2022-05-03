Celebrating ‘a daughter’

The Point is to Change the World, a collection of writings by Guyanese political activist Andaiye, was in the spotlight on Thursday, the first day of the 2022 Bocas Lit Fest, which kicked off with a series of virtual events.
Thursday’s conversation centred on Andaiye’s writings and legacy.
Journalist Sunity Maharaj said while Andaiye left a legacy through her work, she also used her platform to be open and honest about every aspect of her life, including her battle with cancer.
“Through her book, she left the gift of her life. You could just read this book alone for the experience of cancer. She went through that process, and the piercing integrity of the work that over and over, she came to that point of putting so much of her life under scrutiny, and at the same time, she was a harsh critic of herself,” Maharaj said.
“Her work is for activists who are here in the field today, but I also feel it is especially for the women of Red Thread, her own organisation. She wanted them to know what they were a part of and inspire them. They could go back to this book, and I think that that was important to her. Her work is of self-defacement, but at the same time a claiming of her power,” Maharaj said.
Maharaj said Andaiye always stood in solidarity with others. She was writing so much for the Red Thread women. When you are in solidarity with people you respect, you know you are open to critique as well. She held herself accountable for the people of Red Thread, and that would explain why she raises the accountable issue so early in the book. She was a harsher critic of herself than other people will be.
Lecturer Carole Boyce Davies said Andaiye’s work must be celebrated much in the same way as her male counterparts like CLR James. “Her work has to be taken up within the present context. She is not afraid to make mistakes, she critiques herself; every aspect of her life is implicated in political power. She hated hypocrisy and she could be scathingly dry and ironic. Andaiye was relentlessly anti-racist, calling out white supremacy and class privilege.
“One of the things that we don’t have and need more of is work on the specific life of women that have done activist work. We are pretty good now in knowing who the men were—CLR James and Walter Rodney and Marcus Garvey—but we really don’t have a good sense of the women who would fit that category of intellectual activist. And I want to put Andaiye in that lineage. Andaiye was a Caribbean intellectual activist who left a legacy for this generation,” Smith said.
“There is a whole other spectrum of women who did a lot of work in the background to ensure that systems work and Andaiye is one of them, and I am pleased that she is seen and heard so that people could understand how significant she was,” Davies said.
Andaiye was born in Georgetown, Guyana, on September 11, 1942. Her original name was Sandra Williams, but she changed it in the mid-1970s, inspired by the Black Power movement in America and in the region. Of Swahili origin, Andaiye means “a daughter comes home”.
Her change of name was a definitive statement affirming pride in her African antecedents. It also reflected her intention to cast down her bucket in Guyana, in pursuit of a radical transformation of the country of her birth.