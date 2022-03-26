Celebrating a six-year Rave

Chutney crossover unit Rave the Band is celebrating six years of music this month.
The Cumoto-based band will mark the occasion with an all-out jam session at Truck Stop bar in Wallerfield, Arima on April 30.
Bandleader and lead singer Lochan “Mr Rave” Ragoobir says Rave will give thanks to all their close supporters and family at the celebratory showcase.
“There are so many people that are instrumental to our success. We remain thankful to our family and close friends who believed in us from day one and people like Rawlins and Vindra Amar who invested in us,” Ragoobir told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange yesterday.
Rave the Band is rated as one of the best upcoming crossover bands in T&T. In six short years they have become a staple in weddings and private parties across the islands, playing everything from soca, to chutney, film songs, dancehall and rock music.
Ragoobir, who fronts the band alongside singers Reehanna Gopaul and Keiron Chattergoon, says music has been an important element of his life from a young age. The juice company operations manager says he is blessed to have found a talented liked-minded core of musicians in guitarist Nicohlas Subit, keyboardist Brandon Ragoobir, drummer Ronnard Ramlochan and percussionist Narindra Ramdial.
“I loved music from a tender age. I started off at the age of five beating an empty Klim pan, buckets, anything I could get my hands on. So I believe getting into music and leading a band was always on the cards,” he said.
Rave the Band will also release the single “Monah Jaan” as part of their ongoing celebrations. The Ronnard Ramlochan and Vedish Gayadeen-arranged track features comedian/chutney singer Kenneth Supersad.
Ragoobir said despite the challenges of the pandemic the band was able to grow their online following with regular online performances. The band also released two singles for the recently concluded Taste of Carnival including the chutney track “Hum Badi Door” and chutney soca “Owner”.
“Our vision for this band was to be one of the biggest crossover bands and to travel. We are well on our way to achieving that. We used the pandemic to do recordings and used social media a lot to promote the band with live shows online. Now as things reopen we are back in studio working on new music and looking forward to new travel opportunities,” Ragoobir concluded.