Celebrating a six-year Rave

Rave the Band

CELEBRATION TIME: Chuntey soca crossover unit Rave the Band is marking their sixth year together this month.

Chutney crossover unit Rave the Band is celebrating six years of music this month.

The Cumoto-based band will mark the occasion with an all-out jam session at Truck Stop bar in Wallerfield, Arima on April 30.

Bandleader and lead singer Lochan “Mr Rave” Ragoobir says Rave will give thanks to all their close supporters and family at the celebratory showcase.

“There are so many people that are instrumental to our success. We remain thankful to our family and close friends who believed in us from day one and people like Rawlins and Vindra Amar who invested in us,” Ragoobir told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange yesterday.

Rave the Band is rated as one of the best upcoming crossover bands in T&T. In six short years they have become a staple in weddings and private parties across the islands, playing everything from soca, to chutney, film songs, dancehall and rock music.

Ragoobir, who fronts the band alongside singers Reehanna Gopaul and Keiron Chattergoon, says music has been an important element of his life from a young age. The juice company operations manager says he is blessed to have found a talented liked-minded core of musicians in guitarist Nicohlas Subit, keyboardist Brandon Ragoobir, drummer Ronnard Ramlochan and percussionist Narindra Ramdial.

“I loved music from a tender age. I started off at the age of five beating an empty Klim pan, buckets, anything I could get my hands on. So I believe getting into music and leading a band was always on the cards,” he said.

Rave the Band will also release the single “Monah Jaan” as part of their ongoing celebrations. The Ronnard Ramlochan and Vedish Gayadeen-arranged track features comedian/chutney singer Kenneth Supersad.

Ragoobir said despite the challenges of the pandemic the band was able to grow their online following with regular online performances. The band also released two singles for the recently concluded Taste of Carnival including the chutney track “Hum Badi Door” and chutney soca “Owner”.

“Our vision for this band was to be one of the biggest crossover bands and to travel. We are well on our way to achieving that. We used the pandemic to do recordings and used social media a lot to promote the band with live shows online. Now as things reopen we are back in studio working on new music and looking forward to new travel opportunities,” Ragoobir concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Roses are Red, White & Black

Roses are Red, White & Black

Music saves lives.

Melly Rose (Melissa St Rose) is living proof of that adage. The talented soca/afrobeats crossover singer/musician has emerged as a shining light in the genre following the recent success of her uplifting melodies and go-getter lyrics.

Celebrating a six-year Rave

Celebrating a six-year Rave

Chutney crossover unit Rave the Band is celebrating six years of music this month.

The Cumoto-based band will mark the occasion with an all-out jam session at Truck Stop bar in Wallerfield, Arima on April 30.

Bandleader and lead singer Lochan “Mr Rave” Ragoobir says Rave will give thanks to all their close supporters and family at the celebratory showcase.

Debut T&T author vies for top prize

Debut T&T author vies for top prize

Three books, two of them by first-time authors, have been shortlisted for 12th annual OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature.

Trinidadian newcomer Celeste Mohammed is joined by debut Jamaican writer Jason Allen-Paisant on the list, alongside Kei Miller, a former winner of the OCM Bocas Prize, considered the most prestigious award for Caribbean writing.

Therapy in the form of Poetry

Therapy in the form of Poetry

AUTHOR Joel W Frederick is on a personal mission to get more men into the habit of expressing their emotions. The 48-year-old has always used writing as an outlet to vent his feelings. He has written four poetry books, If Love Was a Word, Caffeinated Whispers, 70 Per Cent Guilty Decadence and Butterfly on a Purple Moon. Two of his books are currently available at RIK Bookstores nationwide and Scribbles and Quills. His books are a mixture of his own personal experiences and fiction.

Theatre rebounds at NAPA after a two-year hiatus

Theatre rebounds at NAPA after a two-year hiatus

Theatre seeks to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic after a two-year hiatus as RS/RR Productions finally premieres their latest comedy, the hilarious Ladies’ Room at The National Academy For The Performing Arts (NAPA)come next weekend, April 2 at 8.30 p.m. and April 3 at 6.30 p.m.

Jada Hossain - The newly crowned Miss Global T&T

Jada Hossain - The newly crowned Miss Global T&T

WHEN Jada Hossain was crowned Miss Global Trinidad & Tobago 2022 last weekend, no one was more surprised than Hossain herself.

“I thought I would come first runner-up or second runner-up. I didn’t expect to win. I was shocked but I’m proud of myself, it was an experience of a lifetime,” says the newly minted beauty queen.