Celebrating Arrival

No more than five persons. In your own home. And you must be off the road by 9 p.m.
Those are the rules of engagement every household will have to abide by in celebrating Indian Arrival Day on Sunday.
As Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to spiral, Trinidad and Tobago remains in a state of emergency (SoE) as the Government tries to restrict physical movement and so slow the spread of the debilitating respiratory virus. As of Monday evening, there were 8,150 active positive cases of the virus and 390 deaths in this country.
Despite the severity of the national situation, several members of the East Indian community we spoke to remained upbeat about recognising the day that honours the legacy of their forefathers’ arrival to these shores.
In fact, they all agreed carrying on some level of tradition on Indian Arrival Day not only serves to keep culture alive but also to uplift the national community as a whole and give everyone, if but for a few moments, reasons to smile.
Celebrating with dad
Raymond Ramnarine, lead singer Dil-E-Naadan:
“We would have probably been preparing to hit the stage and to take a trip for performances outside. We all know Covid lash the entertainment business the most. It is what it is and we here trying to make the most of it, spending all the time in the studio. It’s not going to be anything different. Indian Arrival, we going to spend some time in the studio looking to release more music. At the end of the day, when everything else fails, music heals.
“For Indian Arrival Day is always special to us because that’s my dad’s (veteran musician and band founder Ramnarine “Tole” Moonilal) birthday and he going to be celebrating his 75th birthday. It’s going to be something very small. We live right next door, so we just going to sit with daddy, maybe cook some food, have some fun. Watch some old performances with the band, ole talk, spend time. We woulda like to have it grand style, but daddy is a real simple person and he would appreciate us just being there with him.”
Making a virtual
dance connection
Karishma Ramoutar,
dancer:
“Unfortunately, this year Indian Arrival Day is extremely different to what I’m accustomed to. There are no events to attend and perform so we are just home. What I will be doing is a virtual session with some of my dancers, that’s about it. I am 100 per cent sure my mother will be attending to her plants and my brother will be doing his own thing!”
A day of quiet reflection
George Singh, event
promoter:
“Last year we had an Arrival concert to raise funds for artistes that were struggling. This year it’s going to be very different, still in a lockdown, so very quiet. We did have a show planned for Saturday night but obviously that had to be put off with the lockdown and SoE. So Sunday will be a very quiet and reflective day for me.”
Performing live from home
Kavita Ramkisson, chutney soca artiste:
“Normally, I’d be out of the country performing somewhere, maybe Guyana or Florida (USA), because you know they celebrate Indian Arrival all over.
“This year we were supposed to do a show to be aired on Sunday, but because of all the restrictions we can’t meet up and do the footage. So, I decided I’d be doing a live show from my home on Saturday from 7.30 p.m. I’m going to be focusing on traditional chutney music.
I think right now, with everything that going on, people want a lil something to up lift their spirits. It’s not no big lighting or fancy stage, just me at home. I just going to go on there and be myself and, at least for that half hour, take away their stress and make people happy during that time with me.”
No guests allowed
GI (Imran Beharry), singer, reigning Chutney Soca Monarch:
To be quite honest, I woulda be on tour for most of the year even during this time of Indian Arrival. Really and truly, there is no plans. We have to stay indoors and follow all necessary protocols and stick with the necessary guidelines provided by the Government and healthcare professionals.
Myself and my family we will be cooking Indian delicacies and enjoying it home with no guests from the outside! So is just me and the immediate family.
“Other than that, I just home trying to producing music. The tech world so different now so you can tap into different studios from your home computer. So I’m in writing mode and coming up with new ideas. It’s important to keep doing music because things opening up out there.
A time to be all together
Gautam Khanna,
restaurateur:
“We are in a different mode, but still we are alive. This is a very hard and difficult time, but we have to keep our spirits high and be positive in terms of our attitude and we have to be all together. I lost my mom and my wife lost her mother and father and we can’t be there in India.
I miss the family. I just want to tell all my of Trinidad and Tobago brothers and sisters that we are in a land where we do a lot of prayers and have trust in God and on this Indian Arrival Day we should all try to pray harder and get out of this situation.
“I request all my Trinidad family to just be united and pray for each other and support each other in whatever way you can. Plenty Indians who are here in Trinidad have lost a lot of family members in India. I am begging my Trinidad and Tobago family to take this (Covid-19) very, very seriously.”
Dr Sheila Rampersad:
“These pandemic times force us to look beyond ourselves and our particular tribes and loyalties to see ourselves as members of the human family.
“This Arrival Day, to me, is a moment to reflect deeply on the common trials and triumphs of all humanity. And to think about how individuals and groups can contribute to the survival of our human civilisation.
“My day this year will have less food and more food for thought.”