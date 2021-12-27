The St Mary’s College Hall of Fame was established on October 9, 1997 by the St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union. The objective of the Hall of Fame is to recognise past students and other individuals/groups associated with the College, who, by their outstanding deeds of excellence serve as exemplars to past and present students, in keeping with our motto Virtus et Scientia - Virtue and Knowledge.
The 12th Induction Ceremony took place on December 9 at St Mary’s College Chapel. The names of the six distinguished individuals inducted into the Hall of Fame this year are:
Owen Baptiste, Lindyann Bodden-Ritch, Major General Ralph Brown (Ret’d), Dr Robert Everard Churchill Johnston, Fr Neil Rodriguez, C.S.Sp. and Leonard Woodley, QC.
MARK OWEN BAPTISTE
When Owen Baptiste graduated from St Mary’s College in 1951, he joined the Trinidad Guardian under the tutelage of the legendary Jack S Barker. Thus was born a career that would see him emerge as one of the region’s icons in journalism.
In 1963, he was one of the young journalists to join the London Daily Mirror group as Night Editor to its Trinidad subsidiary, affording him the opportunity to train in the UK.
The closure of the Trinidad Daily Mirror in 1966 prompted him to advocate for the start of a new national newspaper and with the assistance of several leading businessmen, the Trinidad Express was born in June 1967, with Baptiste as the Editor.
In 1972 he accepted a request from the then Archbishop, Anthony Pantin to take up the position of Editor at the Catholic News. In that same year, he moved on to the Caribbean Conference of Churches to initiate a monthly newspaper, Caribbean Contact. Two years later he branched out on his own by starting Inprint Caribbean Ltd which was the launchpad for People -The Caribbean Magazine.
After an absence of ten years from daily journalism it was back to the Express as its first Editor-in-Chief, the start of what many regard as “the Golden Years of the Express”.
In that eight-year period, the growth and success of the newspaper could clearly be attributed to several high-profile initiatives conceived and/or championed by Baptiste. He also placed great emphasis on the training and development of staff, many of whom rose to top positions in the field of journalism.
There is no doubt that Mark Owen Baptiste was truly a media icon whose legacy and contribution to the building of nationhood cannot be captured in a tribute as brief as this.
Award received by:
Rhona Baptiste
Relationship to Inductee:
Widow of Owen Baptiste
LINDYANN BODDEN-RITCH
Our next nominee into the Hall of Fame is the second woman to be thus honoured. Lindyann Bodden-Ritch entered the corridors of St Mary’s College in the challenging years of the 1970s, recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in England, with the degrees of LRAM and LRSM in pianoforte and viola.
For the following three decades she taught music to all the forms until her retirement in February 2002. More explicitly, she regenerated the College Choir into a force to be reckoned with in the music world of the nation.
From all sections of the student population, she sought and found members: songsters, sportsmen, the bookworms, the “sweaters” of the Big Yard, the obedient, the mischief makers, some saints too, all of that mottled crowd who benefitted and were guided by her tremendous leadership and management ability.
To her great credit she willingly undertook extra hours to coach individual members and groups since excellence, in every sphere was her goal. One element that was well known and adhered to was: “Don’t ever dare disobey Mrs Ritch’s instructions!” Wonderful to know that many of her protégés have been successful in the music world at home and abroad. They speak more loudly than any attempts by others on the sidelines.
Award received by:
Andrew Singh
Relationship to Inductee:
Great-nephew of Lindyann
Bodden-Ritch
MAJOR GENERAL
RALPH BROWN (RET’D)
Ralph Brown’s life of service is built upon the discipline and training he received as a cadet in the St Mary’s College Cadet Force.
Having risen to the highest rank possible for a cadet at school, that of Company Sergeant Major, it was no surprise that he applied for, was accepted, and commissioned as one of the first four local officers in the new Trinidad and Tobago Regiment in 1962. In time, he rose to be appointed Commanding Officer of the Regiment in 1987, and then Chief of Defence Staff in 1990.
Without doubt, the highlight of his military career occurred in those dark days of our country in 1990, where he played a lead role in quelling the attempted coup. His address to the nation is remembered as a voice fostering calm and reassurance in a fearful population.
Following his retirement from the Defence Force, Brown’s experience and leadership were utilised in various areas on the national front.
Major among them is that he was tasked to create, and lead, a new National Security Plan to face the challenges of the 21st century. He has chaired the Civil Aviation Authority, served on the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), and the Trinidad and Tobago/ Venezuela Fisheries Commission.
Central to Ralph Brown’s ideas of character development is involvement in sports. Again, this was nurtured as a boy at St Mary’s, where he played basketball and hockey. He represented the Defence Force at these two sports and also at badminton.
His playing days over, he committed to sport as an administrator, in the National Associations for Basketball, Football, the Olympics, and the Organising Committee of the 2007 Cricket World Cup.
A recipient of the Chaconia Medal Gold in 2019, we honour an extraordinary life of military and national service in Retired Major General Ralph Brown.
Award received by:
Major General Ralph Brown
(Ret’d)
DR ROBERT EVERARD
CHURCHILL JOHNSTON
Everard Johnston, came to St Mary’s in 1959 at the time when the complement of priests at the College, both foreign and local, was approaching its peak.
Young Everard excelled academically, was an altar server and a member of the Legion of Mary. After St Mary’s, there followed years as a member of the monastic community at Mt St Benedict where he did religious and theological studies, and worked in the schools attached to the monastery. He completed bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Belgium. In 1972 he began teaching at the Seminary of St John Vianney and the Uganda Martyrs, which by then had acquired the status of Regional Seminary of the Antilles Episcopal Conference.
In 1998 he was awarded the papal medal “Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice” in celebration of 25 years of service to the Church in the region in theological education and priestly formation.
From the early 1970s, Dr Johnston took special interest, and was involved in, ecumenical activities in the local Church and throughout the region. He has been the chairman of the Caribbean Association of Theological Schools which comprises the four theological institutions affiliated to The UWI — two Catholic Seminaries, an Anglican College in Barbados and the United Theological College in Jamaica.
He oversaw the introduction of an advance course on Ecumenism in the seminary’s curriculum and taught that course from 1997 to 2019.
Although now retired, he continues to be in demand throughout the region to participate in and conduct retreats, spiritual conferences, formation sessions for Clergy and Religious and teaching sessions and seminars for lay persons.
Award received by:
June Johnston
Relationship to Inductee:
Wife of Dr Robert Everard
Churchill Johnston
FR NEIL ANSELM RODRIGUEZ, C.S.Sp.
Neil Anselm Rodriguez was ordained to the priesthood in July, 1962 in Ireland, and took up teaching duties at St Mary’s College a year later.
Soon he was to start the school’s Archaeological Society, which had a brief, but important life. Students, led by Fr Rodriquez, conducted digs here in Trinidad and Tobago, but also on field trips to St Lucia, Martinique and Barbados. His collection of artifacts, uncovered after his passing, is currently being documented for permanent housing in local museums.
1968 saw a dramatic change in his life as he sought to honour the mandate of the Spiritan Order by joining a mission to Paraguay. The mission encountered many problems, but also had many successes.
They set up an Agricultural Cooperative, a Credit Union and a Youth Club. He was there for seven years before it became prudent to leave the country.
His departure coincided with the growing objection of dictatorships in Latin America to liberation theology with its emphasis on “a preferential option for the poor”, social justice and the liberation of the oppressed.
Those views corresponded with the politics of left-wing socialist movements that were struggling against the region’s dictatorships.
Back in Trinidad, he embarked on the third phase of his ministerial life — as a parish priest. Over the next 30 years, he served in parishes in Rio Claro, Arouca, Coryal, La Horquetta, Sangre Grande and St Augustine. During this time, he also spread his pastoral ministry to include Engaged Encounter, Couples for Christ, Fraternity of Priests, Teams of Our Lady, Youth Ministry and that for which he is remembered fondly — outside the confines of the Church, as the Church’s Exorcist.
Someone who knew Fr Rodriguez from a very early age, surmises that he was firmly rooted in the Church as a community concerned with Family Life principles which needed to be promoted and reinforced at a time when a growing number of persons are prepared to dispense with marriage.
We are proud to promote this exceptional individual who touched the lives of so many in different spheres of life, for induction into our Hall of Fame.
Award received by:
Louise Claire Nyran
Relationship to Inductee:
Cousin of Fr Neil Rodriguez,
C.S.Sp.
LEONARD GASTON WOODLEY, QC
— Abridged Pen Portrait
Leonard Gaston Woodley was born in Port of Spain in 1931. He was good at music, was captain of the CIC senior cricket team and his football skills were high enough for him to represent CIC and later Sporting Club in the First Division.
His ambition to further himself and to launch a career in Law was unswerving and so he left his young family and journeyed to England to study for the Bar, becoming a member of the Inner Temple in 1960 and qualifying as a barrister in 1963.
Britain in the 1960s and 1970s was not a place that was kind to immigrants especially those of African or Asian descent. As a recently qualified barrister, Woodley could have opted to return to Trinidad but elected to remain and practise in criminal law. Woodley had an early experience of assisting blacks falsely accused of crimes by the police.
While still a pupil, he came to the assistance of Desmond Allum and George Hislop who had been falsely accused, persuading his seniors to take on the case. Allum and Hislop prevailed.
Woodley went on to represent two of the accused in the famous Mangrove Nine case in 1970 which came out of the Notting Hill “riots” and from there to represent blacks and Asians in several high-profile matters, the Bristol riots, the Newham Seven, and he was also barrister-adviser to the Scarman Inquiry into the Brixton riots representing the Rastafarian Collective.
Woodley was the first black QC and was a part-time judge for 12 years. He and Desmond Allum, also an inductee to our Hall of Fame, were fast friends and Allum was a door tenant at the 8KBW chambers, the first multi-racial chambers. Another famous door tenant at Woodley’s 8KBW Chambers was Nelson Mandela.
Active in public service, he chaired the Laudat inquiry into community care for mentally ill persons and was a member of the Royal Commission on Long Term Care for the Elderly. He wrote letters to the newspapers. He founded the Leonard Woodley scholarship for black and Asian students to pursue studies in Law. Woodley had sports, music and the arts in his veins. His musical DNA has been passed on to his granddaughter, Marsha Woodley.
Award received by: Marsha Woodley
Relationship to Inductee: Granddaughter of Leonard Woodley, QC